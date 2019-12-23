New Hampshire Theatre Project presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood by Ken Ludwig. The production opens Friday January 10th and runs through Sunday January 26th with performances on Friday & Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. More information and tickets, including discounts, can be found at www.nhtheatreproject.org.

NHTP starts 2020 with a family favorite packed with thrills, romance, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian. Sherwood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two - you won't want to miss a moment of swashbuckling fun.

Beginning January 10th, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is directed by Blair Hundertmark, and stars a cast of comic actors familiar to the Seacoast. Doning Robin's famous feathered cap will be Joel Iwaskiewicz, and he will be joined by Michael Towle as Sir Guy, Becky Fowler as Doerwynn, Jamie Bradley as Little John and the hilarious Jenn Towle as Friar Tuck. Amy Desrosiers will return to NHTP's stage as Maid Marian - audiences will have seen her last in the smash-hit Pride & Prejudice earlier in the season. Sam Bennett and and Shawn Crapo take on the villainous roles of Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham respectively.

The 2019-2020 Season theme 'Can one person make a difference?' continues in the new year with this production looking at loyalty, leadership, and philanthropy."Everyone wants to rally behind Robin, and he is loyal to King Richard, as he attempts his noble mission of robbing from the rich and giving to the poor," says Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. "Sherwood is a riotous show that poses interesting food-for-thought when you look a little deeper into the narrative and characters." These themes will be explored during NHTP's next Community Connectors on Wednesday, January 22nd at 5.30pm to 7pm.

Community Connectors is an informal gathering of individuals, businesses, advocate organizations and policy-makers that opens up conversation around issues affecting the Portsmouth, and beyond. "We're using the work on our MainStage Productions as a gateway to dialogue, networking and decision-making on a community-wide scale," adds Stewart. Stayed tuned to NHTP's social media, on facebook.com/nhtheatreproject and instagram @nhtheatreproject, for updates on the partners and content of the Community Connectors.

Sherwood:The Adventures of Robin Hood is made possible thanks to the generous support of our show sponsors Lead Paint Clear & Simple and Wheelabrator Technologies. The NHTP 2019-2020 Season is supported by the NH State Council on the Arts and the NH Charitable Foundation.

Memberships and individual tickets for the 2019-2020 season are available now. For more information about New Hampshire Theatre Project visit nhtheatreproject.org.





