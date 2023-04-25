New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents GEN-ERATIONS, May 5-21

Gen-erations!, New Hampshire Theatre Project's final production of the 2022-2023 season, is a joyful retrospective honoring the past and celebrating the future. Founder Genevieve Aichele will be stepping down as the Executive Director on June 30 and Gen-erations! features excerpts from favorite NHTP productions she has directed, acted in, or written over the past 35 years.

In preparation for the succession, NHTP has redesigned the organization's administrative infrastructure to a more collaborative model. Company artists will take a leadership role in artistic programming, and Sean Robinson, the newly hired Director of Theatre Operations, will oversee day-to-day operations. In keeping with this season's theme of Legacy & Transformation, Genevieve herself is not retiring, but "re-wiring." She will stay on part-time to work with development and the Elephant-in-the-Room Series.

"I am most proud of NHTP's work in applied and educational theatre throughout the state over 35 years," says Genevieve, "but Gen-erations! is about the artistic process that makes all that possible. NHTP was designed to offer theatre artists an opportunity to create their own professional work, along with sharing their skills and talents with the community. It has also been a sanctuary for me personally in my own artistic creations."

Along with Genevieve, Gen-erations! features performers Bill Humphreys, Todd Hunter, Peter Josephson, Corrie Owens-Beauchesne, Matt Recine, Sean Robinson, Jim Sears, Kathleen Somssich and Paul Strand. Guest directors include Monique Foote, Todd Hunter, Peter Josephson and music director Agnes Charlesworth. The production team includes Jess Gero (Stage Manager), CJ Lewis (Sound & Music), Fran Bechtold (Costumes), Quentin Stockwell (Set & Lights), Brennan Donnell (Board Operator), and Jaimie Gaskell & Colleen Spear (House Managers).



All performances will be held at New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth, NH and tickets are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans. Full information is at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.