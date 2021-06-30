New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents COUCH TO MIC Comedy Nights in July

Mondays in July are Couch to Mic comedy nights at New Hampshire Theatre Project beginning with the Couch to Mic Classic July 12 at 7PM with outdoor seating Under the Tent in the PMAC/NHTP parking lot.

The Couch to Mic Classic is the culminating performance of a four week comedy class and will highlight live performances of new comedy work. Monday, July 19, 2021 is the Couch to Mic Rewind featuring performers who have been on the Couch to Mic stage before, and July 19, 2021 will be the Couch to Mic Grand Finale. Tickets and information can be found on the NHTP website at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

Under the guidance of NHTP Company Artist and creator of the Couch to Mic series, Stephanie Lazenby, Couch to Mic performers have been transforming life experiences - the good and the not so good - into hilarious original material for the stage. The experience is empowering for the performers and just plain fun for the audience. "It's so exciting because there are participants who have never tried anything like this before and past performers that have killed it." explains Lazenby, "It feels like a community service, to deliver well crafted, damn good comedy for an audience looking to connect with each other and to simply laugh. This is going to be fun!"

The Couch to Mic series will be featured on an upcoming NH Chronicle segment and Couch to Mic summer comedy is sponsored by HomeLight. New Hampshire Theatre Project has also teamed up with local brewery and neighbor Loaded Question Brewing. Couch to Mic ticket holders can enjoy special deals on the night of the performances by bringing their ticket to Loaded Question Brewing.

For more information visit the NHTP website at www.nhtheatreproject.org.