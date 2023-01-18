Never Released 1973 Carole King Central Park Concert Film Debuts At Park Theatre

The brand new feature-length concert documentary Carole King
: Home Again, Live In Central Park, which presents musical icon Carole King
's triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City's Central Park will debut nationally and at The Park Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 6:30pm. It will play for one week at the Jaffrey, New Hampshire performing arts center.
Directed by George Scott
and produced by Lou Adler
and John McDermott
, the film presents the complete multi-camera 16mm footage filmed and recorded by Adler in 1973 but never before released. Alongside the complete performance footage is the behind the scenes story of King's remarkable transformation from an in demand, staff songwriter beloved for such timeless Goffin and King classics as "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" to an iconic artist in her own right. The May 1973 performance captured King at her critical and commercial peak, basking in the enormous popularity of her definitive album Tapestry. "We wanted to do something special with Carole in New York," remembers Lou Adler
. "I got in touch with Ron Delsener
and told him that Carole was coming home to New York. This was where her upbringing took place and where she got her start in music. New York was everything to her, and she wanted to give something back to both her hometown and devoted fans." Adler and legendary New York concert promoter Delsener then agreed to stage a free concert-the first ever-on Central Park's famed Great Lawn. The 100,000-attendance event changed the landscape of live performances in New York, shepherding in an era of legendary performances in Central Park that continues to this day.
Carole King: Home Again, Live In Central Park is being presented in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with oversized seats and legroom, a 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker 5.1 surround sound. The film screens nightly at 6:30pm (except Monday) from January 20 - 26 with a 1pm matinee on Saturday, January 21.
All tickets for these special event screenings are $10. Purchase online by visiting theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888 or at the theatre's box office.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
The Majestic has announced its upcoming production of CATS: Young Actors Edition performed by a talented cast of kids and teens.
How exactly is a person supposed to live with integrity in such trying times? More importantly, is Edward Snowden single? Director Tyler Christie and his expert cast of New York actors tackle these questions and more in Is Edward Snowden Single? at The Players' Ring Theatre from January 13-29th.
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre.
