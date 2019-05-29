NHTP And Glass Dove Productions Present ADA AND THE ENGINE

New Hampshire Theatre Project teams up with Glass Dove Productions for the final MainStage show in its 30th Anniversary Season. Ada and Engine portrays the poignant story of Ada Byron Lovelace, daughter of the notorious Lord Byron and creator of the first computer program. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this music-laced story of love, friendship and visionary dreams of the future, a poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.



Daughter of the Lothario Lord Byron, Ada is credited as a crucial part of the development of the mathematics that launched the technological revolution over 100 years after her death. Ada and the Engine is the imaginative play from Lauren Gunderson, who is noted as being America's most produced living playwright. Gunderson's work often revolves around the life and work of women who have pioneered in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math. Director Catherine Stewart says, "I admire Gunderson's writing for its swiftness, and the ease of the language that flows from the characters."



Emily Karel, an NHTP alumna and founder of Glass Dove Productions, wonders:

"How could it be in this tech-obsessed age that the first computer programmer has been, for many of us, lost to history? My curiosity led me to read more about Ada's life and her work with mathematician and inventor, Charles Babbage on his analytical engine. I was incredulous that though I had heard of Babbage and his work in both High School and College computer and math courses, none of my teachers or professors had ever mentioned the woman who translated his lectures and wrote much of the program for his analytical engine. Ada's is a story that needs to be told, and I am thrilled to be able to partner with New Hampshire Theatre Project in the New Hampshire premier of this beautiful play."



Ada and the Engine stars Wayne Ashbury, Monique Foote, Emily Karel, Chris Savage, Jimmy Stewart, and Constance Whitman. Along with director Catherine Stewart, the production team includes lighting designer Tayva Young, set designer Quentin Stockwell, stage manager Mary Langley, with costume design by Tracy Theatricals.

Purchase tickets: nhtheatreproject.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You