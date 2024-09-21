NH Theatre Project to Present AFTERMATH at UNH Focusing On PTS In First Responders

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, October 23, 7-9:00 pm, the Town of Durham and the University of New Hampshire's police departments and the Durham Fire Department will host New Hampshire Theatre Project's Elephant-in-the-Room Series: a staged reading of the play Aftermath by Tim Barretto, focusing on Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) in First Responders. Aftermath is the story of one firefighter and how the reverberations of a tragic accident triggers his PTS and profoundly affects his life, as well as his family and colleagues.

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley explains his support: “This presentation is timely and needed by the public safety community and their family members. As the Chief of Department, it is my responsibility to provide services to all employees to help them deal with the traumatic experiences staff members, and their families, must deal with on a regular basis. Officer wellness needs to be a priority, and I am hoping to learn how I can better serve my department members and their families.”

Both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Up to 44% of first responders, including dispatchers and Emergency Medical Technicians, suffer from PTS. Despite these statistics, PTS remains untreated in many cases due to stigma and a "superhero" philosophy, as well as lack of knowledge about PTS, and opportunities to get help.

Durham Fire Chief Dave Emanuel adds: “The NH Theatre Project production of Aftermath – PTS and First Responders is a realistic view of the impacts of ‘the day and the life' of a first responder and the psychological consequences that it can have on our people. This is a critical discussion topic that responders and local government officials need to be aware of while we are actively working to support our teams appropriately.”

After the reading, a facilitated community discussion features panelists who are familiar with and invested in the topic of PTS in First Responders. The October 23 panel will include: Dr. Nicole Sawyer, Doctor of Psychology, specialist in the treatment of PTS; Durham Police Captain Jack Dalton; and Deputy Fire Chief Rob Atwater. Playwright Tim Barretto will also join the panel.

UNH Police Chief Paul Dean concludes, “It is said the average public safety first responder will be involved in 800 traumatic incidents in a 20year career. I know this theater production will be transformative on the path to wellness. If you are a first responder or love a first responder, this theater production is a must attend.”

All Elephant-in-the-Room Series programs are free and open to the public and we ask that participants register on the NHTP website at: nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.

NHTP's Elephant-in-the-Room Series seeks to illuminate and discuss issues like PTS through community conversations, and help connect the public with available resources. This presentation of Aftermath is cosponsored by the Durham and UNH Police Departments with additional support from the Durham Fire Department.

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE THEATRE PROJECT

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.

