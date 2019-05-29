NH Theatre Project Receives Donation from Bob's Clam Hut

New Hampshire Theatre Project has received a generous donation of $3,525 from Bob's Clam Hut in Kittery, Maine. At Bob's, excess change is collected from guests at the time of food ordering and payment. Instead of staff receiving these as tips, guests are told that Bob's will be donating to a specific charity. New Hampshire Theatre Project is proud to be the spring recipient.

The funds from Bob's Clam Hut will be used to help underwrite New Hampshire Theatre Project's mission of creating community through the art of theatre. Upcoming programs include workshops, classes and summer camps for youth, teen and adults along with Theatre For Life professional development programs and the final Main Stage performance of the 30th Anniversary Season: Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson, produced in collaboration with Glass Dove Productions and running June 14-30. Daughter of the poet Lord Byron, Ada Byron Lovelace is known as the first computer programmer and credited as a crucial part of the development of the mathematics that launched the technological revolution a century after her death.

For more information, please visit NHTP's website: www.nhtheatreproject.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You