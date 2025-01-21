Marx Brothers First Film To Be Shown at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will screen the Marx Brothers first movie, The Cocoanuts on its giant screen on Friday, January 24 at 7pm.

The Cocoanuts, released in 1929, marks the Marx Brothers' first foray into feature films, capturing their unique blend of slapstick, wordplay, and satirical humor set against the backdrop of the Florida land boom of the 1920s. The film revolves around a hotel manager, played by Groucho Marx, attempting to sell lots at his hotel, leading to a series of comedic mishaps involving mistaken identities, a stolen necklace, and a romance subplot. Harpo and Chico Marx add to the chaos with their silent antics and musical interludes, while Zeppo rounds out the quartet with his more subdued presence. The plot, while thin, serves as a perfect vehicle for the Marx Brothers' brand of humor, with memorable scenes like the "Viaduct" dialogue between Groucho and Chico, showcasing their rapid-fire wit and absurdity.

Critics at the time and in retrospect have lauded The Cocoanuts for its pioneering spirit in early cinema comedy. Mordaunt Hall from The New York Times wrote, "The Marx Brothers are a riotous team, and their performances in 'The Cocoanuts' are loaded with laughs from beginning to end." Another review from Variety praised the film's comedic timing, stating, "Groucho's lines are delivered with such a deadpan assurance while Harpo and Chico's antics are a perfect complement, making 'The Cocoanuts' a true laugh fest." These reviews highlight how the film not only capitalized on the Marx Brothers' vaudeville roots but also managed to translate their stage antics into a New Medium, cementing their place in cinematic history as comedy innovators.

