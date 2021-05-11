Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Majestic Theatre To Hold Golf Tournament August 19

Tournament will be held at Candia Woods Golf Links located in Candia.

May. 11, 2021  

On Thursday, August 19th The Majestic Theatre will host its 5th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit future community theatre productions and educational programs.

Tournament will be held at Candia Woods Golf Links located in Candia. All are welcome for this four person scramble tournament featuring a round of golf, raffles, putting and long drive contests, lunch and more!

Cost to participate is $110 Early Bird rate before June 15 or $125 after. Cost includes 18 holes of golf, cart and catered lunch.

To register online visit https://majestictheatre.net/event/5th-annual-golf/ or call The Majestic at 603-669-7469.


