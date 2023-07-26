METEOR SHOWER Opens at the Weathervane Theatre Tonight

The Weathervane Theatre will present Steve Martin’s zany new comedy Meteor Shower. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Wednesday, July 26, through August 26, 2023.

From the legendary Steve Martin comes a surprising new comedy with an offbeat and absurdist look at the anxiety lurking beneath the surface of modern marriage. Nothing goes as expected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a meteor shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation kicks off, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly—literally.

Meteor Shower explores the concept of the modern marriage through a comedically surreal lens.

“What this play really touches on is the version of ourselves we become in these relationships versus the version of ourselves that we wish we were in these relationships,” said Meteor Shower’s director, Jorge Donoso. “Our wants, needs, and desires that we want to be able to express, and sometimes suppress. This play explores this in an absurdly comedic way.”

After a starry Broadway run featuring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, Meteor Shower makes its Weathervane debut. Continuing to resonate with North Country audiences, this is the third time Martin’s work appears on the Weathervane stage (2008’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile and 2019’s Bright Star).

“He’s a multifaceted guy,” said Donoso of Martin. “I think people are attracted to his relatability that is always present in his work on-screen or on the page.”

Key to making any show relatable is its cast. Meteor Shower stars Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, Patrick John Moran, and Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

“This cast is really funny,” said Donoso. “Through collaboration these actors have found the most genuine ways to bring the humor of the piece forward and I think that’ll resonate with the audience.”

In addition to direction by Donoso, Meteor Shower features designs by Gibbs Murray (set design), Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Robert Salerno (sound and projection design), Rien Schlecht (costume design) and Billy Smith (properties design). Additional creative team: Makenna Allen (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Whitley Body (production stage manager), and Egypt Dixon (assistant stage management).

Performances will take place in-person at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH. Masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Thirty minutes before each performance of Meteor Shower live jazz music played by Weathervane Resident Music Director Andrew Morrissey can be enjoyed on the deck.

Recommended for mature audiences, Meteor Shower contains adult themes and language and runs 85 minutes with no intermission.

Immediately following the 7:30 PM performance on Friday, July 28th there will be a free talkback with members of the cast and creative team. Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs now - October 14. Additional productions include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Honky Tonk Laundry, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Subscriptions are on sale through Friday, July 28th. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at Click Here. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

