Lisa Bostnar and Gus Kaikkonen to Star in Park Theatre Play Readings

Valentine's Day will have a little extra love this year with The Park Theatre producing a live-streamed reading of two powerful and witty one-act plays from acclaimed British playwright Alfred Sutro (1863-1933). Beloved actors Lisa Bostnar and Gus Kaikkonen will read "A Marriage Has Been Arranged" and "The Open Door" live on February 13 at 7pm EST.

"A Marriage Has Been Arranged" tells the touching and funny story of a self-made millionaire proposing marriage to the noble but penniless Lady.

"The Open Door" Sir Geoffrey Transom has a frank and intimate conversation with his best friend's wife late in the evening at a cottage by the sea.

Alfred Sutro, a contemporary (and friend) of D.H. Lawrence and George Bernard Shaw, was well-known for his immensely popular plays produced in London's West End at the beginning of the 20th century. Many of his plays were brought to Broadway with great success. Additionally, Sutro adapted several for the silver screen.

There will be a live audience talk-back after the production where the cast will take questions from the audience.

Encore on-demand showings of the production will be made available starting Tuesday, February 16.

Tickets for the live-streamed show are $12.00 and can be purchased by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888.



Sunflower's Café in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, will be offering special Valentine's Day Eve takeout dinners in conjunction with the live-streamed event. Interested patrons can reach the restaurant at Facebook, sunflowersnh.com, or (603) 593-3303.