DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Will Open at Majestic Theatre
Directed by Joe Pelonzi, the production stars Lisa Colburn and Daniel Roy in a comedy about holiday mayhem at the Snowflake Inn.
Majestic Theatre will present Dashing Through the Snow this holiday season. Performances will run November 20-22. It's four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and a colorful parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity.
Trina, the harried yet upbeat innkeeper of this B&B, has more than she can handle coping with these nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers. Hoyt and his sister, Donna Jo, make the mistake of trying to end a 30-year feud between their curmudgeonly aunts, with sidesplitting results. Ainsley and Lenora, self-involved actors from a lower-than-low-budget touring production of A Christmas Carol, descend on the inn to fulfill a promise, leaving comedic chaos in their wake. Add to this Yuletide mayhem an ill-advised romantic rendezvous between Mrs. Claus and one of Santa's elves, a demanding guest who refuses to leave, not to mention a tipsy housekeeper, and it's clear it will take more than a kiss under the mistletoe to keep Trina's spirits merry and bright. But a spur-of-the-moment Christmas Eve wedding that brings together the fabulous Futrelle sisters and their best friend takes a surprising and delightful turn that leads to a laugh-'til-your-sides-ache climax, changing all their lives forever.
Majestic's production is directed by Joe Pelonzi, assisted by Abby Lynch and starring Lisa Colburn, Daniel Roy, Giovanna Belle Roy, Becky Rush, Cody Goodwin, Jonathan Cares, Krystal Timinski, Pat Jansen, Deb Curtis, Andrea Younie, Andi Laine,
Dashing Through the Snow runs on Friday November 20 at 7pm, Saturday, November 21 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, November 22 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 65 and above, and $15 for students.
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