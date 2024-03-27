LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents J. Dennis Robinson Discussing His New Book 1623

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm, local author and historian J. Dennis Robinson visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, 1623. Shrouded in myth, mystery, and misinformation, the true story of New Hampshire's founding family has never been fully told–until now.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with the evening's moderator, Emerson Baker, and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author:

J. Dennis Robinson is the author of 16 entertaining books about American history and an exciting New England "history mystery," Point of Graves. With illustrator Robert Squier, the author presents Portsmouth Time Machine, a graphic history of New Hampshire's only seaport for kids of all ages. A popular and sometimes irreverent columnist and lecturer, his most recent illustrated hardcover is Music Hall: How a City Built a Theater and a Theater Shaped a City, which was voted Best History Book of 2020 by the Independent Book Publishers Association. His previous book, Mystery on the Isles of Shoals, covers the widely misunderstood case of the infamous 1873 ax murders on Smuttynose Island. His other page-turning history books focus on privateering, outlaw Jesse James, Strawbery Banke Museum, Isles of Shoals archaeology, Wentworth by the Sea hotel, Lord Baltimore, child labor exploitation, and more.

About the Moderator:

Emerson "Tad" Baker is a professor of History at Salem State University and has previously served as dean and vice provost. The York, Maine resident is the award-winning author of many books including A Storm of Witchcraft: The Salem Trials and the American Experience, and The Devil of Great Island: Witchcraft and Conflict in Early New England. He has served as an advisor and on-camera expert for numerous television shows, ranging from PBS-TV's American Experience and Colonial House to TLC's Who Do You Think You Are?

Tickets:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: J. Dennis Robinson with 1623 on Wednesday, April 24, at 7pm is $18. The package includes reserved seats, an author discussion, Q&A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.