Kipling's Restored & Remastered Classic JUNGLE BOOK On The Big Screen At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The fully restored and remastered JUNGLE BOOK will be shown on The Park Theatre's giant screen on Friday, August 30 at 6:30 pm.

When the Blitz began taking its toll on London, producer Alexander Korda picked up stakes and headed for Hollywood. There, with his two brothers, Zoltan and Vincent, he filmed this elaborate Technicolor version of Kipling's Mowgli stories. Produced in 1942, the story is set in India and stars the Indian-born Sabu. It was the first film for which original soundtrack recordings were issued, and their commercial success paved the way for more original-soundtrack albums.

JUNGLE BOOK is the story of Mowgli (Sabu), a boy who was raised by wolves. Mowgli appears in a village in India and is adopted by Messua (Rosemary de Camp). Mowgli learns human language and some human ways quickly, though keeping jungle ideas. Influential Merchant Buldeo (Joseph Calleia) is bigoted against 'beasts' including Mowgli; not so Buldeo's pretty daughter, Mahala (Patricia O'Rourke), whom Mowgli takes on a jungle tour where they find a treasure, setting the evil of human greed in motion.

Tickets for JUNGLE BOOK are $10/$9, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. Doors open at 6pm with music by The Grateful Dads in the Lounge bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester,

