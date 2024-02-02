Jaffrey's Shamrock Fest Kicks Off With Acclaimed Tenor Andy Cooney And His Cabaret Show

The 2024 edition kicks off on March 1st at 7:30pm with a variety concert program hosted by master tenor Andy Cooney.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

The Park Theatre announced the lineup of entertainment for its third annual Shamrock Fest. The 2024 edition kicks off on March 1st at 7:30pm with a variety concert program hosted by master tenor Andy Cooney.

The show is called Andy Cooney's Irish Celebration. Mr. Cooney is one of America's most acclaimed tenors. His Irish-American roots and his incomparable voice have enchanted audiences around the world including the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City. The New York Times calls Mr. Cooney, “Irish America's favorite son.” His variety show includes Irish comedian George Casey, Irish folk singer Ciara Fox, the Guinness Irish Band and the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers. Reserved seat tickets are $39-$49.

Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan takes The Park's stage on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm. They performed a standing ovation show at the Jaffrey theatre in 2023.  Local singing favorite, Eve Pierce, is the lead singer of the band. Tickets are $20.

Dueling Pianos returns to The Park with a special “Irish Edition” on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 pm. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written. And for this show, that includes Irish songs! Lots of audience participation. Tickets are $25.

The classic Irish themed musical film, Finian's Rainbow, will be screened in The Park's big screen auditorium on Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 pm. The restored film from 1968 stars Fred Astaire, Petula Clark and Tommy Steele. Tickets are $10/$9.

Father and son fiddlers, Ryan and Brennish Thomson, bring their special brand of music to Shamrock Fest this year. The Fiddling Thomsons will be on the Eppes Stage at The Park on Saturday, March 16 ay 7:30pm. They present lively music on fiddles, accordion, banjo, Celtic flute, piano, guitar, wooden spoons, jaw harp, and more. They won the prestigious New Hampshire 2023 Governor's Arts Award for Folk Heritage. Tickets are $20.

Finally, The Park Theatre presents the hallmark of Shamrock Fest, the 5th Annual Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade will happen on Main Street in downtown Jaffrey on Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm. It starts at the St. Patrick's Parish parking lot at 87 Main Street and heads east and ends just past the reviewing stand in front of The Park Theatre (19 Main Street). 

The parade includes floats, master bagpiper Mark Polifrone, the Mascenic High School Marching Band, the Keene American Legion Band, the 1st NH Revolutionary War Regiment, the 6th NH Infantry Company E of West Peterborough, the Flying Irish Dancers of Ashby, MA and much more. The theatre will be selling hot food, hot drink, soda and candy. Alcoholic drinks, including Guinness Beer & Murphy's Stout, will be on sale inside the theatre (ID is required). The rain date for the parade is Saturday, March 23.

“We are so proud to produce another Shamrock Fest as well as Jaffrey's St. Patrick's Day Parade. It is always a wonderful local community event that reaches out to Vermont, Massachusetts and other parts of New Hampshire. Everyone shares the Irish spirit of camaraderie even if they are not Irish. We have another exceptional lineup of talent for this year's festival. We ask everyone to join us and enjoy the fun of the green,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Keene, NH radio station 103.7/KNE-FM returns as the official media sponsor of Shamrock Fest and the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Parade. Their promotional vehicle will once again be part of the parade with lots of giveaways.

Stay tuned for additions to the schedule of events. Information, schedule, and tickets for Shamrock Fest 2024 can be found by going to Click Here. Any questions about the festival can be answered by calling the theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888.

The festival and parade are produced by The Park Theatre.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.




