JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Jersey Boys. Sponsored by Presby Steel LLC, this thrilling rock and roll musical plays a limited engagement at the Weathervane June 9 - June 18, 2023.

JERSEY BOYS is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes — and behind the music — of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.The smash-hit musical chock full of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You” and more is recommended for ages 12+. Fresh off its 17 year New York run, this Tony-winning smash makes its Weathervane debut.

Playing that famous quartet are Broadway’s Kyle Matthew Hamilton (SpongeBob) as Tommy DeVito, Broadway’s Ben Laxton (Book of Mormon) as Bob Gaudio, Weathervane alum Thomas Henke (A Chorus Line) as Nick Massi and Matthew Joseph Hoffman as Frankie Valli. Rounding out the cast are Oleode Oshotse (Hal Miller), Jake Waford (Hank Majewski), T.J. Wagner (Bob Crewe), Adam McDowell (Norm Waxman), Nick Deapo (Joey), Ethan Paulini (Gyp DeCarlo), Julia Bogdanoff (Mary Delgado), Kate Zulauf (Lorraine) and Carolina Miranda (Francine). Thomas Henke is the dance captain.

Jersey Boys is directed by Ethan Paulini with associate direction and choreography by Jessica Chen and music direction by Andrew Morrissey. Jersey Boys features design by Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Robert Salerno (sound and projection design), Rien Schlecht (costume and set design) and Billy Smith (properties design). Additional creative team: Makenna Allen (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech, Kristine Schlachter (production stage manager), Emma Jordan, and Sydnei Williams (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Jersey Boys opens Friday, June 9th and runs through Sunday, June 18th. There are no performances on June 16th. Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs June 28 - October 14. Additional season 58 productions include Stones in His Pockets, Honky Tonk Laundry, Meteor Shower, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets, dinner and a show packages, and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

Through June 8, the Weathervane Box Office is open 10AM - 12PM. June 9 through October 14 the box office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two performances, the box office is open 10AM through evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

