Illusionist Ben Pratt Returns To Park Theatre in Jaffrey

udiences from around the country are amazed and thrilled by magician-illusionist-comedian Ben Pratt. From his "Houdini" style escape from a straight-jacket to his "how did he do that?" illusions, Mr. Pratt always delivers an engaging and memorable performance. By popular demand, Ben Pratt returns to The Park Theatre for a third time this Saturday, November 5. There is only one performance at 7:30pm.
Ben Pratt is a 4-time award-winning comedian and magician, including runner-up in New England's Got Talent. He grew up in a tiny town in New Hampshire with a population of fewer than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props. Ben has performed all throughout New England and beyond, including Las Vegas. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform to the moment he leaves, he will always leave people begging for more.
Tickets for the family-friendly show are $20. It is presented in the intimate 77-seat King Auditorium at The Park Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. All major credit cards are accepted.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. Only 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.
A new documentary film about the celebrated American artist, Edward Hopper, has just debuted with acclaimed reviews. Hopper: An American Love Story will have two exclusive screenings at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm and 7pm.
One of the most iconic concerts of the legendary Grateful Dead band will be shown around the world on November 1 and 5. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present this piece of rock history in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
The board of Directors of the New London Barn Playhouse are pleased have appointed three new members to the board as well as new officers.
New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2022-23 MainStage Season focuses on the season theme: Legacy & Transformation: What Do We Leave Behind?
