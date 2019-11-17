Holidays At Hatbox Kicks Off With A Celebration Of Diwali

On Saturday, November 30 at 7:30, a musical celebration of Diwali comes to the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

"Holidays at Hatbox" is a series of concerts celebrating various cultures through holidays and music. The celebration begins with Diwali, featuring local musicians HariMaya Adhikari on harmonium and vocals, Prem Sagar Khatiwada on tabla. In addition to Hari and Prem, the concert will feature performances by world-renowned musicians Gyanu Radha Gorkhali on sitar and Raj Kapoor on dholak.

Gyanu is an Assistant Professor at Tribhuvan University in Katmandu, Nepal and has a Master's Degree in the sitar. She has performed in many countries, including India, Australia, Denmark and the United States. She has published several books and CDs.

Raj has a Master's Degree in Music (Dance) and Dholak. He has been a musician for over thirty years and has been a featured performer around the world, from Nepal to New York.

Hari Khatiwada has been performing, teaching, and sharing folk and classical music of northern India for several decades. She holds a Masters' degree in music from the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India. Since moving to the US in 2011 and NH in 2014 Hari has been performing for religious and cultural celebrations in Indian, Bhutanese, and Nepali communities throughout the northeast. Hari sings in the Hindustanic tradition and plays the harmonium; a portable hand pumped reed organ. In 2014 Hari was recognized as an outstanding teacher by the Bhutanese Community of New Hampshire. Hari and accompanying musicians are available for performances statewide.

Prem Sagar Khatiwada has been teaching and performing eastern folk and classical tabla music for over twenty years. He received his Masters' degree in tabla music from Banaras Hindu University and taught tabla music for five years at Tribhuvan University and the Nepal Music Center in Nepal. Since moving to the U.S. in 2011, Prem has performed in Texas, Massachusetts, Vermont, North Carolina, Connecticut and New Hampshire. In 2014 he received an Outstanding Teaching Award by the Bhutanese Community of New Hampshire.

Future "Holidays at Hatbox" concerts will celebrate Christmas, Purim and St. Patrick's Day. In April, two Native American drum and vocal circles will performing.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





