Hatbox Theatre to Hold Auditions for 2023-24 Season

Auditions will take place Sunday, April 30th and Wednesday May 3rd from 6:30 to 9pm.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Open Auditions for all productions slated for the 2023-2024 Hatbox Theatre Season is just around the corner. Auditions will take place Sunday, April 30th and Wednesday May 3rd from 6:30 to 9pm. Performers of all ages and experiences are encouraged to participate. Stage managers, technicians, designers and production staff are encouraged to fill out the application and attend as well.

Please come prepared to perform two contrasting monologues. Each monologue should be less than two minutes in length. (While there will be no formal music portion, attendees may present a brief thirty-second a capella piece to give producers a taste of your capability.) If you are unable to attend in person, there is an option to submit a video audition in the application.

Open Auditions are coordinated by the Hatbox Theatre. Actors are encouraged to upload a recent headshot, a resume, and be prepared to present two short contrasting monologues. Producers may also be having their own separate auditions, but use Open Auditions as a way to recruit folks to their auditions/productions.

Hatbox Theatre is a cooperative venue. Many different production companies use the space throughout the year, most of which are looking for actors, musicians, designers, and stage technicians for their productions. Producers this season will include: Absolutely Magic, Actors Coop Theatre (ACT), Custard Street Productions, Dive In Productions, Hatbox Theatre, Lend Me a Theater, Maundering Arts, New Hampton School, Outcast Productions, Parker Theatricals, Perseverance Productions, Phylloxera Productions, Queen City Improv, RGC Theatre, Shelley Productions, The Granite Playwrights, and Versicolor Souls.

With almost twenty mainstage productions, including plays, musicals, original works and a number of one-off opportunities such as improv, one acts, etc, producers are looking to work with talent of all shapes, sizes, and persuasions. Designers, Stage Managers, and Stage Technicians are encouraged to upload a resume/portfolio. This is a great opportunity to get your talent seen by dozens of production companies working not only at Hatbox Theatre, but also from around the state.

Go to hatboxnh.com and click on the "Call Board" link for more information and to sign up for one of the audition slots. CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE AUDITION APPLICATION.

The titles of the 2023/2024 Hatbox Theatre season will be announced to the public at our Launch Party on May 17th. There is a variety of offerings including musicals, original plays, classic works, musicals and more. This event is open to our members and the public who are interested in getting a taste of our ninth season.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a live performance arts space with a mission to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for both audiences and artists.

Majestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next Month Photo
Majestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next Month
Majestic's Little Women stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.
Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio Photo
Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio
The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.
Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo
Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Opening this Friday, April 21 with performances running through May 14, The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Ghost - The Musical, a spectacle of dance, special effects, and magic with its largest live orchestra to date.
Exhibition On Screen Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre Photo
'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre
The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

