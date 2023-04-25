Hatbox Theatre to Hold Auditions for 2023-24 Season

Open Auditions for all productions slated for the 2023-2024 Hatbox Theatre Season is just around the corner. Auditions will take place Sunday, April 30th and Wednesday May 3rd from 6:30 to 9pm. Performers of all ages and experiences are encouraged to participate. Stage managers, technicians, designers and production staff are encouraged to fill out the application and attend as well.

Please come prepared to perform two contrasting monologues. Each monologue should be less than two minutes in length. (While there will be no formal music portion, attendees may present a brief thirty-second a capella piece to give producers a taste of your capability.) If you are unable to attend in person, there is an option to submit a video audition in the application.

Open Auditions are coordinated by the Hatbox Theatre. Actors are encouraged to upload a recent headshot, a resume, and be prepared to present two short contrasting monologues. Producers may also be having their own separate auditions, but use Open Auditions as a way to recruit folks to their auditions/productions.

Hatbox Theatre is a cooperative venue. Many different production companies use the space throughout the year, most of which are looking for actors, musicians, designers, and stage technicians for their productions. Producers this season will include: Absolutely Magic, Actors Coop Theatre (ACT), Custard Street Productions, Dive In Productions, Hatbox Theatre, Lend Me a Theater, Maundering Arts, New Hampton School, Outcast Productions, Parker Theatricals, Perseverance Productions, Phylloxera Productions, Queen City Improv, RGC Theatre, Shelley Productions, The Granite Playwrights, and Versicolor Souls.

With almost twenty mainstage productions, including plays, musicals, original works and a number of one-off opportunities such as improv, one acts, etc, producers are looking to work with talent of all shapes, sizes, and persuasions. Designers, Stage Managers, and Stage Technicians are encouraged to upload a resume/portfolio. This is a great opportunity to get your talent seen by dozens of production companies working not only at Hatbox Theatre, but also from around the state.

Go to hatboxnh.com and click on the "Call Board" link for more information and to sign up for one of the audition slots. CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE AUDITION APPLICATION.

The titles of the 2023/2024 Hatbox Theatre season will be announced to the public at our Launch Party on May 17th. There is a variety of offerings including musicals, original plays, classic works, musicals and more. This event is open to our members and the public who are interested in getting a taste of our ninth season.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a live performance arts space with a mission to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for both audiences and artists.