HEAD, HEART, AND HEATHER Comes to the Players' Ring Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens if Head and Heart both demand to have a say in a young woman’s dating life? This is what will transpire in an original play written by Emily Andrews and directed by Billie Butler running Oct. 4 through Oct. 20. at the Players’ Ring Theatre.

The play follows Heather (played by Annie Stone), a girl in her mid-20s, as she tries to find a romantic match with the help of her Head (Fury) and Heart (Devon Padley) – both anthropomorphized as characters on stage and her two friends.

The main issue is that Head and Heather can’t seem to get Heart to like any of the candidates they bring to her attention, and tensions are rising. In an effort to get everyone on the same page, Heart joins Head and Heather out in the real world to see how dating really works and… they sure do learn some things!

Andrews specifically wrote “Head, Heart, and Heather” for the Players’ Ring. Every year, the theatre holds the so called “Ring-Toss”, a community event where theatre makers – playwrights, directors, performers and producers – have the opportunity to pitch their works and ideas for the upcoming season.

Earlier this year, over 60 submissions were presented live in front of a supportive audience of fellow artists.

“The ‘Ring-Toss’ is such a unique opportunity in this area and writing the show based off of where it might be performed really helped my writing process,” Andrews said.

“Thinking about the show being performed in a black box theatre kept the cast and number of settings small, which I think lent to me wanting to write a fast paced and action-packed script,” she added.

“Also, the ‘hole’ in the Ring’s ceiling definitely needs a shoutout. I don’t want to give anything away, but we are using it, and I remember when writing having such a clear vision for what it would be used for, and it is definitely one of my favorite moments of the show. I’m so excited to have this script realized in the space.”

Andrews first came to the Seacoast in 2020 for graduate school, where she had her first production the same year and now is proud to say she has a few credits under her belt as a professional actress and as a recognized playwright in the area.

The idea of “Head, Heart, and Heather” first came to Andrews in 2022.

“I remember thinking that it would be funny to see a girl present a guy to a council that decided whether or not she could keep dating him,” she said. “I wrote a little of that scene and thought about how that could be turned into a full play, but I was working on writing other shows at the time so it was more on the back burner.”

Andrews chipped away at the concept for “Head, Heart, and Heather” for about a year, but most of the writing for the show was done after the “The Gay Bride of Frankenstein,” in which she was a member of the cast, closed last November.

“’Gay Bride’ was such an amazing experience and I remember feeling inspired seeing so many talented people come together to make great theatre that I just wanted to hold on to that feeling and keep creating,” she said.





“This play really tackles a lot of the expectations that I feel are placed on women as they move through a patriarchal society,” Andrews said of “Head, Heart, and Heather.”

“I always felt I was told that there is a ‘right’ way to go through life regarding relationships and marriage. While much of that came from media, a lot of it was also just subconsciously taking in what other people seemed to value,” she said.

“This play helped me work through a lot of these realizations which is why I say it’s a show that’s as much about finding self-love as is it about finding love with someone else.”

Director Billie Butler said they were actually on a sabbatical from theater when the Ring’s Executive Director Margherita Giacobbi sent Andrews’ script.

“I devoured it in one reading and told her I wanted to direct it,” Butler said. “It's a refreshing contemporary romantic comedy and not only did the story resonate with me personally, it's well written, relevant, and really funny.”

Butler shared their thoughts on the difference between directing a published play and directing and designing a new work, and with the playwright in the room.

“The biggest difference is a published work has had years of development, workshops, rewrites, and more rewrites,” they said.

“A new play, especially its first fully realized production, is at the beginning of that process. When you add actors and production it becomes a living breathing thing that grows and changes,” they added.

“There are many challenges, such as whether we rewrite a certain part or try to make it work, so having the playwright in the room is imperative sometimes. The beauty comes when an audience sees it for the first time. It’s so exciting because they are the final character and puzzle piece that brings it all to life.”

Butler said the cast is young, extremely talented and all local.

“I cannot single out any one actor – they are all tremendous, and so funny,” they said.

The cast also includes Andrews playing the part of Sam; Katja Richie as Lucy; toby Laber-Smith as Guy 1; Alex Natario as Guy 2; and Greek Chorus and understudies Fiona DeVito and Allison St. Jean.

Butler also designed the set, lighting and sound; Andrews, costume design; Jordan Formichelli, props design and Maddie Roth as intimacy coordinator, and Lindsay Neslson as stage manager.

Comments