HAIRSPRAY, SISTER ACT And More Announced for New London Barn Playhouse 93rd Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New London Barn Playhouse has announced its 93rd summer season, as one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country.

"The 2025 summer season at the New London Barn Playhouse promises to be one of our most ambitious and rewarding yet. We're thrilled to present our mainstage productions and to deepen our partnership with Symphony NH, bringing the magic of live orchestration to our productions, and to again collaborate with the renowned Transport Group,” Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin said. “These collaborations allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling and create a truly unforgettable experience for our audiences."

Opening the 2025 summer season is Irvin Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun - In Concert in collaboration with Symphony NH. This is the second year this partnership has happened after performing South Pacific - In Concert in 2024. This terrific new concert adaptation of the Broadway classic, featuring a streamlined story and reduced dialogue, retains all the songs from Irving Berlin's delightful score. Narrated by Buffalo Bill, the adaptation is appropriate for contemporary audiences of all ages. Featuring a stunning score by Irving Berlin that includes “Anything You Can Do”, “Doing What Comes Naturally”, “I Got The Sun In The Morning”, and the classic “There's No Business Like Show Business”!

Next is the event you know and love, our 66th Annual Straw Hat Revue, a one-hour complimentary performance and the true kickoff to each summer season. The Straw Hat Revue is the first time the 2025 Acting Intern Company will perform on the Barn Playhouse stage and introduce themselves to the public while showcasing their talent and pieces of the upcoming summer season. The Straw Hat Revue runs Wednesday, June 4th to Sunday, June 8th and is a complimentary event.

The first MainStage production of the 2025 summer season will run June 11th thru June 22nd and is the first time ever on the Barn Playhouse stage is The Bridges of Madison County. Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Featuring mostly Barn Playhouse alumni, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

Based on the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical Sister Act follows disco diva Deloris' life when it takes a surprising turn after she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn't be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. Sister Act will run for 3 weeks June 25th thru July 13th.

For one night only, A Band Called Honalee featuring music from the folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary will be our first Monday Night Concert on Monday, July 7th at 4pm and 8pm. Their energetic shows feature classic hits like “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff The Magic Dragon,” satisfying both longtime fans and newcomers. With exceptional musicianship and harmonies, A BAND CALLED HONALEE also offers favorites from Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, Joan Baez, The Weavers, Judy Collins, and many others.

For three weeks our stage will be graced by none other than Disney's Mary Poppins. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney Film, Young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again. " Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers. Great for all ages, Mary Poppins runs July 16th thru August 3rd.

For one night only Pianomania! will be on the Barn Playhouse stage for our Monday Night Concert Series at 4pm and 8pm. Experience the vibrant energy of PIANOMANIA! – Jared Freiburg's tribute to 1950s rock and roll. Featuring hits from iconic piano artists like Little Richard and Ray Charles, along with influences such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, this show captivates audiences worldwide. Jared, who portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, showcases his remarkable talent across a range of rock-and-roll, blues, jazz, and country songs. He embraces this honor with gratitude, echoing the words of the ‘Wild One': “KEEP ROCKIN'!”

Back on our stage since it appeared in 2010 is Hairspray! It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. “You Can't Stop The Beat” and will be dancing in your seat running August 6th thru August 17th.

A fan favorite every year is our ‘goodbye' to the 2025 Acting Intern Company in our one night performance of Once A Barnie, Always A Barnie on August 11th at 5pm and 7:30pm. A one-hour cabaret performance, similar to the Straw Hat Revue, is a chance for the acting interns to show off their talents one last time.

A comedy you won't want to miss and direct from Broadway is The Cottage. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this tale of betrayal and love unfolds when Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover's wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous – potentially murderous – romantic comedy. Get ready to laugh August 20th thru August 31st.

Wrapping up our 2025 summer season, The Sea & The Stars will make its world premiere on the Barn Playhouse stage in collaboration with Transport Group in New York City. Simon is a lifeguard. Finn is terrified of water. Both are adrift, with broken hearts, returning to the tiny beach town of Jupiter and to families who need them. A story about love, karaoke, and the sea, The Sea & The Stars is a romantic comedy by Harrison David Rivers that examines the universal need for connection and closeness. This performance is made possible by the donors part of our NEST Program, bringing new work to New London. The Seas & The Stars runs September 4th thru September 7th.

"We can't wait to share this extraordinary season with our community and beyond," Managing Director Elliott Cunningham said.

The Children Theater Series will be announced in January.

Tickets for MainStage and Children's Theater Series go on sale in March 2025. Currently on sale are season subscriptions, allowing you the same seat and same night for all 5 MainStage productions and your choice for the 6th option. To learn more information about becoming a subscriber email us at tickets@nlbarn.org or give us a call at 603-526-6710. FlexPasses go on sale December 1st and allow patrons a savings on a bundle of 6 tickets to be used at any point throughout the 2025 season. Learn more on our website at nlbarn.org.

Comments