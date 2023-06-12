Grateful Dead 1991 Chicago Concert to Screen at Park Theatre This Month

On June 22, 1991, the Grateful Dead made their debut at Soldier Field in Chicago. Start-to-finish footage from the concert will be screened at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, on June 22 and 28, both at 6:30 pm.

The Grateful Dead’s lineup at the time of their first concert at Soldier Field featured guitarists Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir, bassist Phil Lesh, drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart as well as keyboardists Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick. Highlights from the Summer 1991 show included “Dark Star,” “Shakedown Street,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” and more.

Soldier Field would host the Dead each of the following four summers. The band’s final concerts before Jerry Garcia’s death took place at the Chicago stadium on July 8 and 9, 1995.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment, Grateful Dead: Soldier Field 6/22/91 pairs the original six-camera stadium video feed with pristine soundboard digital audio.

Set One: Hell In A Bucket, Shakedown Street, Wang Dang Doodle, Friend Of The Devil, When I Paint My Masterpiece, Brown-Eyed Women, Let It Grow.

Set Two: Foolish Heart, Looks Like Rain, Jam, Crazy Fingers, Playing In The Band, Terrapin Station, Drums, Space, Dark Star Jam, Black Peter, One More Saturday Night.

Encore: The Weight

Grateful Dead: Soldier Field 6/22/91 will be presented in The Park Theatre’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its big 27’ wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888, or by buying at the door. The Lounge Bar will be open at 5:30 pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children’s productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts, and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

