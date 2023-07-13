Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud at FULLY COMMITTED at New London Barn Playhouse

You won't want to miss this fast-paced and hilarious comedy.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre Photo 2 Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre
RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month Photo 3 RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud at FULLY COMMITTED at New London Barn Playhouse

Fast-paced and hilarious, the fantastic comedy Fully Committed is now at the New London Barn Playhouse, running from July 12th - July 16th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 13th and 14th at 2:00pm and a Sunday performance at 5:00pm.

Listed at number four in Times magazine's "Top Ten Plays of 2000", Fully Committed, written by Becky Mode, reels the audience in to a whirlwind of a comedy following struggling actor Sam at his day-time job as he faces a cast of quirky desperate callers, all expertly performed by one actor, taking reservations for a high class restaurant. You won't want to miss this outrageously fun and witty comedy!

The New London Barn Playhouse is excited to welcome Fully Committed to our stage as well as Barnie newcomer Kraig Swartz* as Sam And Others and back once again Adam Zeph as Sam Understudy, last seen at the Barn Playhouse in this season's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and in 2022, Boeing, Boeing and Mamma Mia!.

We welcome Director Mary Gundlach for her directing debut at the Barn Playhouse, credits include She Kills Monsters at Long Island University- Post, assistant directing the NYC workshop of Grounded with Dovetail Productions and In Character Productions, and directing

Men on Boats, Antigone (Virtual), and The Boat Story at Florida State University. Also new to the Barn Playhouse Production Stage Manager Kristine Schlachter* recent credits include; Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Emperors Nightingale (Nom. Off-Broadway Alliance Award), The Brothers Paranormal (World Premiere), Memorial (NYTimes Critics Pick), and Assistant Stage Manager Ingrid Pierson*, NYC: Disney Theatrical Group, Signature Theatre Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Page 73, WorkingTheatre, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, Jewish Plays Project, Partial Comfort Productions, Gingold Theatrical Group. National Tour: Aladdin, Theatreworks USA. Returning to us are Lighting Designer William Brown, last seen at the Barn Playhouse designing for A Chorus Line with other credits including Dogfight; Steel Magnolias; The Little Mermaid (Sierra Rep); The Moor's Pavane, A Choreographic Offering, Dances for Isadora, and Orfeo (Limón Dance Company), Scenic Designer Brad M. Carlson, returning after designing this year's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Footloose and A Chorus Line in 2022 and Costume Designer Travis A. Sykes for his second season at the Barn Playhouse and second show designing after his marvelous work in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

**Courtesy of United Scenic Artists

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Colson Whitehead, Author Of The Nickel Boys Comes to Writers On A New England Stage This M Photo
Colson Whitehead, Author Of 'The Nickel Boys' Comes to Writers On A New England Stage This Month

On Thursday, July 20, Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author Colson Whitehead comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss the newest installment in the Harlem Trilogy, CROOK MANIFESTO. A darkly funny tale of a city under siege but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family, Whitehead's novel draws a kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory.

2
New Hampshires Hillfest Celebrates a Sell-Out Ahead of 2023 Festival Photo
New Hampshire's Hillfest Celebrates a Sell-Out Ahead of 2023 Festival

The annual Hillfest Christian Music Festival, one of the fastest growing Christian music festivals in the county, has announced that for the first time in festival history they have sold out of tickets ahead of the festival.

3
RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month Photo
RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month

RGC Theatre will present the hit Broadway musical Big Fish at the Hatbox Theatre from July 21st-30th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

4
HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre Photo
HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre

From the creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Weathervane Theatre will present the country jukebox musical comedy Honky Tonk Laundry by Roger Bean. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Monday, July 3, through August 3, 2023. It is sponsored by Scott Hunt in memory and celebration of Kathy Meddings.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
The Park Theatre (7/12-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Hatbox Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You