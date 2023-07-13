Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud at FULLY COMMITTED at New London Barn Playhouse

Fast-paced and hilarious, the fantastic comedy Fully Committed is now at the New London Barn Playhouse, running from July 12th - July 16th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 13th and 14th at 2:00pm and a Sunday performance at 5:00pm.

Listed at number four in Times magazine's "Top Ten Plays of 2000", Fully Committed, written by Becky Mode, reels the audience in to a whirlwind of a comedy following struggling actor Sam at his day-time job as he faces a cast of quirky desperate callers, all expertly performed by one actor, taking reservations for a high class restaurant. You won't want to miss this outrageously fun and witty comedy!

The New London Barn Playhouse is excited to welcome Fully Committed to our stage as well as Barnie newcomer Kraig Swartz* as Sam And Others and back once again Adam Zeph as Sam Understudy, last seen at the Barn Playhouse in this season's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and in 2022, Boeing, Boeing and Mamma Mia!.

We welcome Director Mary Gundlach for her directing debut at the Barn Playhouse, credits include She Kills Monsters at Long Island University- Post, assistant directing the NYC workshop of Grounded with Dovetail Productions and In Character Productions, and directing

Men on Boats, Antigone (Virtual), and The Boat Story at Florida State University. Also new to the Barn Playhouse Production Stage Manager Kristine Schlachter* recent credits include; Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Emperors Nightingale (Nom. Off-Broadway Alliance Award), The Brothers Paranormal (World Premiere), Memorial (NYTimes Critics Pick), and Assistant Stage Manager Ingrid Pierson*, NYC: Disney Theatrical Group, Signature Theatre Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Page 73, WorkingTheatre, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, Jewish Plays Project, Partial Comfort Productions, Gingold Theatrical Group. National Tour: Aladdin, Theatreworks USA. Returning to us are Lighting Designer William Brown, last seen at the Barn Playhouse designing for A Chorus Line with other credits including Dogfight; Steel Magnolias; The Little Mermaid (Sierra Rep); The Moor's Pavane, A Choreographic Offering, Dances for Isadora, and Orfeo (Limón Dance Company), Scenic Designer Brad M. Carlson, returning after designing this year's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Footloose and A Chorus Line in 2022 and Costume Designer Travis A. Sykes for his second season at the Barn Playhouse and second show designing after his marvelous work in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

**Courtesy of United Scenic Artists

