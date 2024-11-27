FROZEN to Begins Performances Tonight at at The Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances of Disney’s Frozen begin this Wednesday, November 27, with an official opening night on Friday, November 29. The production runs through December 22 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.

Experience the Pure Wonder of Broadway

Disney’s Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love, but they just don't know where to find it.

From the renowned producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, this extraordinary production promises an unforgettable theatrical journey. With sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is a thrilling and genuinely moving experience that The New Yorker describes as “simply magical.”

"Frozen is a Broadway masterpiece that captures the essence of hope, love, and family, wrapped in spectacular visuals and unforgettable songs,” said Brad Kenney, Executive Artistic Director at Ogunquit Playhouse. “We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary production to The Music Hall and know it will enchant audiences of all ages."

"There’s nothing like the holiday season in Portsmouth, and hosting Frozen alongside our Winter Carnival adds an extra sparkle to downtown,” said Tina Sawtelle, President & CEO of The Music Hall. “We’re delighted to create an unforgettable holiday experience that combines world-class theater with festive community celebrations.”

Best Availability on Weeknights

Weeknight performances of Disney’s Frozen offer the best ticket availability, so secure your seats now to enjoy this magical experience during the holiday season.

Special Features for This Production

ASL Performance

The Friday, December 20 performance at 7:00 PM will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting.

Winter Carnival

Celebrate the holiday season at The Music Hall’s Winter Carnival in downtown Portsmouth during our production of Frozen! On select Saturdays—November 30, December 14, and December 21—experience a magical winter wonderland open to all. Enjoy festive fun, live entertainment, and holiday cheer.

Talkback Event

oin us after the Wednesday, December 11 1:30 PM performance for an exclusive talkback with the cast and creative team. Gain behind-the-scenes insights into bringing this magical production to life.

Introducing Sensory Bags

The Music Hall is proud to announce that sensory bags are now available at both of its locations. These free resources create a welcoming space for guests of all ages who may feel overwhelmed by their environment. Each sensory bag contains tools such as a wiggle cushion, sound-reducing earmuffs, a weighted lap blanket, sunglasses, a fidget array, and a copy of the Going to The Music Hall social story. Sensory bags can be checked out from the Box Office at no cost.



