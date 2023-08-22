Experience the Enchanting World of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present its first Shakespeare production in 45 years—A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, Shakespeare’s most popular comedy will play in alternating repertory, starting Tuesday, August 22, through October 5, 2023.

“It’s Shakespeare like you’ve never seen before. It’s a party,” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

When magical, mischief-maker Puck gets ahold of a love potion, he sets in motion all the comical antics that arise from four young lovers’ adventure through the woods. In the woods, love is love in this fresh and modern adaptation by Claridad, complete with original music composed by Weathervane Resident Music Director Andrew Morrissey and musical staging by Midsummer Associate Director Danae DeShazer.

Director Nathaniel P. Claridad returns to Weathervane for his third season after directing last season’s A Class Actand 2021’s Buyer & Cellar. His first adaptation for the Weathervane, Claridad shortened the classic work to 2 hours and 10 minutes (including one 15 minute intermission). Inspired by the flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation Claridad wanted to create a world on stage reflective of the world he wants to live in.

“I’d love the woods to feel like a safe space of radical love, queer love, a love that feels dangerous too… In the woods, rules like having to choose between a forced heteronormative wedding, being a nun or death do not exist,” said Claridad.

Midsummer boasts a cast of 20—the largest of Weathervane’s season—and features a variety of actors from Broadway veterans to community members. The cast: Robert H. Fowler (Oberon), Marisa Kirby (Titania), Ethan Paulini (Bottom), Langley Leilani (Helena), Nick Deapo (Demetrius), Kimi Handa Brown (Lysander), Madison Mintzer (Hermia), Patrick John Moran (Egeus), Evan Lilienthal (Theseus), Debra Thaïs Evans (Hippolyta), Billy Smith (Peter Quince), Jaheim Hugan (Francis Flute), Carrie Greenberg (Robin Starveling), Ryan Rosenthal (Snug) Nicole Sakowitz (Snout), Grace Livingston Kramer (Peaseblossom), Sierra Norko (Mustardseed), Justine So (Cobweb), and Pyper K Williams (Moth).

Leading the cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Jorge Donoso as Puck who is also Weathervane’s Director of Development.

“This is my third time performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but the first time for me performing a version that is truly cohesive where the comedy really sings,” said Donoso. “I’m a big believer of trimming down Shakespeare to make it as accessible as possible to a modern-day audience. Our director’s creativity and vision does just that.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream features designs by Rien Schlecht (set and costume design), Claire Morgan (associate costume design), Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Joseph Rivera (sound design), and Billy Smith and Kathryn Sutton (properties design). Additional creative team: Pyper K Williams (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Madison Mintzer (stage combat consultant), Kimi Handa Brown (intimacy consultant), Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Whitley Body and Emma Aldrich Jordan (assistant stage management).

Performances will take place in-person at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH. Masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Recommended for most audiences, A Midsummer Night’s Dream contains haze and strobe light and runs two and a half hours including one 15-minute intermission. Running through October, 9:30 AM school matinee performances are available and can be booked by emailing info@weathervanenh.org.

Immediately following the 7:30 PM performance on Wednesday, August 23rd there will be a free talkback with members of the cast and creative team. Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs now - October 14. Additional productions include Meteor Shower, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets available at Click Here. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

