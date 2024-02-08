'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Returns to the Park Theatre With 2024 Season

The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN (EOS), returns to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey with its start of its 2024 series.

The 2024 eleven film series opens with a screening of Klimt and The Kiss on Wednesday, February 14 at 1:30pm. Painted in Vienna around 1908, the evocative image of an unknown embracing couple has captivated viewers with its mystery, sensuality and dazzling materials ever since it was created. But just what lies behind the appeal of the painting – and just who was the artist that created it? Klimt was a titan of the Art Nouveau movement, creating decadent new worlds which merged tender sensuality, ancient mythology and radical modernity.

The EOS Series at The Park Theatre continues with Easter in Art (March), John Singer Sargent (April), The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism (May), My National Gallery: London (June), Rembrandt (July), Raphael Revealed (August), Young Picasso (September), Canaletto & The Art of Venice (October), Cézanne (November), and Matisse: From MoMA & Tate Modern (December).

All films will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide giant screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN is the originator and pioneer of bringing exhibition-based art films to the cinema. Working with top international museums and galleries, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN creates films that offer a cinematic immersion into the world’s best-loved art, accompanied by insights from leading historians and critics. Since launching in 2011, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN has released dozens of films that have been shown in over 66 countries across the globe, and over two million seats have been sold.

“We have been so proud to present this thrilling art documentary series from the UK. We have even deeper pride that the public has become so smitten with the series. Patrons feel they belong to an art appreciation club and they love discussing the films and artists before and after each screening. Our ‘Lunch at The Park’ program before each screening also adds to the camaraderie of the event.” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Tickets for each film are $15. A subscription pass for the entire 11-film series costs $132 and reflects a 20% discount over a single ticket.

A light lunch is served in the theater before each screening of EOS. “Lunch at the Park” is presented by Carolyn Edwards (Sunflowers Catering) starting at noon before the 1:30pm screening time. Lunches can be pre-ordered by going to parklunch.org.

Tickets can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org/eos-subscription/ or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.