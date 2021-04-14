Erin Brockovich Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE Series With New Book SUPERMAN'S NOT COMING

On Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m., award-winning author, consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich will visit The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Just one week after Earth Day, Brockovich will take part in a timely conversation about her new book Superman's Not Coming, a stirring call to action showing what's at stake with the condition of water on our planet. Through exposing fraudulent science and telling community stories impacted by the crisis, Brockovich gives us the tools we need to make our voices heard, to ensure our water is safe, and to finally bring about change.

The 7 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup.

DETAILS:

When/Where: Thursday, April 29 - 7 p.m. (livestream)

About the Author: Erin Brockovich is a renowned consumer advocate and environmental activist who rights wrongs every day on multiple fronts. She is the president of Brockovich Research & Consulting and the founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to educate and empower communities in their fight for clean water. She hosts her own show on PodcastOne and lives in Southern California. Parts of her life story were presented in the Oscar-winning film, Erin Brockovich, with the title role played by Julia Roberts.

Tickets: The ticket package for this event is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books are available for purchase (Superman's Not Coming, $17, paperback) through The Music Hall's Box Office - available for pick-up or shipment. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.