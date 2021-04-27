Dionne Warwick, Los Lobos and More to be Featured in Live-Streamed Concerts Presented By The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre is adding live-streaming concerts from well-known musical artists to its virtual offerings. These concerts come from all parts of the USA.

Virtual Park Theatre initial national artists include Joan Osborne (May 1), Keb' Mo' (May 5 & 6), Los Lobos (May 6), Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers (May 7), and the legend Dionne Warwick on Mother's Day (May 9).

Joan Osborne and Keb' Mo' will be performing live from the recently re-opened City Winery performance, wine, and dining venue in New York City.

Future artists include country/blues artist Shannon McNally, Grammy® nominated folks artist The Milk Carton Kids, blues musician/singer/composer Bobby Rush, folk/pop duo Ports of Call, and folk singer Peggy Seeger.

Sustaining sponsors of the series include Grove Street Fiduciary of Peterborough and Porch.com.

Ticket prices for these live-streamed events start at $20. Some artists offer VIP packages as well. They can be purchased by going to virtualparktheatre.com or calling (603) 532-8888, or visiting the theatre box office at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. A percentage of each ticket is donated to The Park Theatre.