DEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The Majestic

Death by Design by Rob Urbinati is more than homage - it's a new classic! What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly - a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer - each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.

Death By Design is directed by Karen McGraw and stars: Carole Bilodeau, Ally Bordeleau, Jim Calimeri, Sean Danboise, Jordan Gagan, Alyssa Johnson, Declan Lynch and Pepper Nappo.

Join in for "Death By Design" on Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15 at 7pm and Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.