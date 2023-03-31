DEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The Majestic

Death by Design by Rob Urbinati is more than homage - it's a new classic! What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly - a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer - each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.
Death By Design is directed by Karen McGraw and stars: Carole Bilodeau, Ally Bordeleau, Jim Calimeri, Sean Danboise, Jordan Gagan, Alyssa Johnson, Declan Lynch and Pepper Nappo.
Join in for "Death By Design" on Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15 at 7pm and Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.
Born in Mississippi in 1939, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson played with some of the greatest blues artists of all time. Luther notably represented the West Side Chicago style of Blues. He was part of Muddy Waters' band from 1972-1980. He will always be remembered for backing John Lee Hooker in the movie The Blues Brothers. Luther toured around the world, but for the last few decades he has called the Monadnock region his home.
What did our critic think of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall? On December 4, 1956, at a time when their individual careers were on different trajectories, four musical legends gathered at Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee to record a few tunes. It would be the one and only time that the four musicians ever jammed together in a recording studio.
Legendary entertainer Frank Santos Jr. will present his R Rated Comedy Hypnosis act at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. This show is intended for mature audiences with a good sense of adult humor and is part of the Best of Boston Entertainment Series.
Don’t Talk to the Actors by Tom Dudzick will be presented by Hatbox regulars Lend Me a Theater from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 16.
