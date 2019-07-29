Cue Zero Theatre Company Presents NEXT TO NORMAL at the Hatbox

Cue Zero Theatre Company closes their first full season with the Tony Award winning musical, Next To Normal, presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. The production opens August 16th and runs through August 25th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $17, $14 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

The 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner, Next To Normal presents an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. Dad's an architect; mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. With a powerful score and script by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, this show rocked Broadway audiences for over 700 performances and shattered multiple box office records. Cue Zero's production stars New Hampshire community theatre staples Jessica Dee, Jesse Drake, and Joseph Paoni, as well as newcomers Tim Lord, Mackenzie Goodwin, and Zach Biron.

Next To Normal is presented through special arrangements with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 Tel: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com





