 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open NHTP Play Readings Series

Genevieve Aichele directs the reading featuring Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, and Stephanie Lazenby.

By:
CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open NHTP Play Readings Series

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Play Readings For Grown-ups Series will return after a very successful inaugural season last year.  The Series opens with Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley

Readings will be on Saturday, October 3 at 4:00 pm and Sunday, October 4 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15. Each reading will be followed by a short audience talkback.

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Crimes of the Heart is set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the hospital. Their stories are troubled but the telling is true and touching and consistently hilarious. “This play has heart, and a surprisingly zany passion… It would certainly be a crime for anyone interested in the theatre not to see Crimes of the Heart.” - New York Post.
The reading of Crimes of the Heart  is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with Bill Humphreys as consulting director. Featured actors are Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, Stephanie Lazenby, Kaytee Gagneux Prue, Robert Prue, Matt Racine, Jim Sears, and Kathleen Somssich.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Hampshire Theatre Project
Recent Articles
New Hampshire Theatre Project to Launch Workshop Series for Adults
New Hampshire Theatre Project to Launch Workshop Series for Adults
9/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS

THE EUROPEANS (1979) Filmed in New Ipswich! With talkback and Q&A. Sun Oct 4, 2pm in New Hampshire THE EUROPEANS (1979) Filmed in New Ipswich! With talkback and Q&A. Sun Oct 4, 2pm
The Park Theatre (10/04-10/04)
THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE (2026) The hit family movie from England! Starts Sept 18 in New Hampshire THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE (2026) The hit family movie from England! Starts Sept 18
The Park Theatre (9/18-9/24)
THE RUSSIAN ARE COMING, THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING (1966) On the BIG screen. Fri Oct 2, 6:30pm in New Hampshire THE RUSSIAN ARE COMING, THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING (1966) On the BIG screen. Fri Oct 2, 6:30pm
The Park Theatre (10/02-10/02)
Johnny Folsom 4 in New Hampshire Johnny Folsom 4
Claremont Opera House (11/14-11/14)
YAEKO MIRANDA STRING QUARTET – Rock meets classical. Unforgettable. Sun Sept 27, 7pm in New Hampshire YAEKO MIRANDA STRING QUARTET – Rock meets classical. Unforgettable. Sun Sept 27, 7pm
The Park Theatre (9/27-9/27)
Mamma Mania in New Hampshire Mamma Mania
Claremont Opera House (11/21-11/21)
Don Jovi in New Hampshire Don Jovi
Claremont Opera House (9/26-9/26)
Skynyrd's Hatchet in New Hampshire Skynyrd's Hatchet
Claremont Opera House (10/03-10/03)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in New Hampshire Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Key Theatre (5/12-5/12)
Looking Glass Land - The Misadventures of a Girl Named Alice in New Hampshire Looking Glass Land - The Misadventures of a Girl Named Alice
The Community Players of Concord - Children's Theatre Project (10/16-10/17)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets