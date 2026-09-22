CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open NHTP Play Readings Series
Genevieve Aichele directs the reading featuring Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, and Stephanie Lazenby.
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Play Readings For Grown-ups Series will return after a very successful inaugural season last year. The Series opens with Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley.
Readings will be on Saturday, October 3 at 4:00 pm and Sunday, October 4 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15. Each reading will be followed by a short audience talkback.
Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Crimes of the Heart is set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the hospital. Their stories are troubled but the telling is true and touching and consistently hilarious. “This play has heart, and a surprisingly zany passion… It would certainly be a crime for anyone interested in the theatre not to see Crimes of the Heart.” - New York Post.
The reading of Crimes of the Heart is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with Bill Humphreys as consulting director. Featured actors are Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, Stephanie Lazenby, Kaytee Gagneux Prue, Robert Prue, Matt Racine, Jim Sears, and Kathleen Somssich.
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