CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open NHTP Play Readings Series

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New Hampshire Theatre Project's Play Readings For Grown-ups Series will return after a very successful inaugural season last year. The Series opens with Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley.

Readings will be on Saturday, October 3 at 4:00 pm and Sunday, October 4 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15. Each reading will be followed by a short audience talkback.

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Crimes of the Heart is set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the hospital. Their stories are troubled but the telling is true and touching and consistently hilarious. “This play has heart, and a surprisingly zany passion… It would certainly be a crime for anyone interested in the theatre not to see Crimes of the Heart.” - New York Post.

The reading of Crimes of the Heart is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with Bill Humphreys as consulting director. Featured actors are Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, Stephanie Lazenby, Kaytee Gagneux Prue, Robert Prue, Matt Racine, Jim Sears, and Kathleen Somssich.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 08 Hrs 10 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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