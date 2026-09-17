New Hampshire Theatre Project to Launch Workshop Series for Adults
The Portsmouth theater company will offer four evening workshops pairing community members with veteran theatre practitioners for creative play and skill-building.
New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) is inviting community members to rediscover the power of play, presence, and collaboration through a new season of Theatre for Life Workshops. The four-part series pairs veteran theatre practitioners with participants of all backgrounds for evenings of theatre games, storytelling, and hands-on problem-solving. No acting experience is required!
The series kicks off with an Open Creative Play session on September 24, an energizing evening blending theatre games, basic improvisation techniques, collaborative storytelling, and the playful exploration of everything spontaneous. Led by veteran performer and theatremaker CJ Lewis, the workshop is designed to spark imagination, build self-trust, and strengthen collaborative skills. It will also serve as a live "show and tell," giving attendees a firsthand taste of the dynamic workshops NHTP offers through its Theatre For Life programs throughout the year.
The full 2026–2027 Theatre for Life Series includes:
- Sep 24: Open Creative Play (Led by CJ Lewis)
- Dec 3: Fail Forward: The Ultimate Problem-Solving Hack (Led by CJ Lewis)
- Jan 28: Changing Patterns: Re-Discovering Mindfulness in Everyday Routines (Led by Beth Daily and Genevieve Aichele)
- Mar 25: Strategic Storytelling (Led by Genevieve Aichele)
Past participants have described Theatre for Life experiences as transformative both personally and professionally. From a previous attendee at a recent NHTP workshop:
"... an amazing experience. I took it with a group of strangers, but it was easy to see how valuable it would be to do with colleagues. CJ created a space where it was impossible to fail, encouraging everyone to trust their first instincts. I had some theater experience in my youth and did not have fond memories of 'Improv,' but I would say this evening surpassed my expectations in every way…. Together we learned how to listen, stay present and trust one another. I highly recommend the workshop to anyone looking to try a unique teambuilding experience or just a fun evening rediscovering how to play again as an adult."
Whether attendees are looking for a unique creative outlet, new tools for personal or professional development, or simply a fun night out, NHTP's Theatre for Life Workshop Series offers something for everyone.
All workshops are $20, and run 6pm - 8pm at NHTP's theater space at 959 Islington St in Portsmouth, NH. To register: tinyurl.com/nhtp-TFL
New Hampshire Theatre Project is an applied theatre company, using the craft of theatre and creative play to address real world problems, spark conversations, connect individuals, and strengthen communities.
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