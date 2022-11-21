CONCERT FOR GEORGE Comes to the Big Screen at Park Theatre

The Park Theatre will present a special one-night-only screening of 'Concert for George', on Tuesday, November 29, in selected cinemas worldwide, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the momentous 2002 concert.

The theatrical event will celebrate the life and music of George Harrison. First released in 2003, the GRAMMY-winning concert film features performances by Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Ravi Shankar, and Ringo Starr, among many others. Fans will now have the opportunity to re-experience the concert in immersive Dolby Atmos Audio, newly remastered by GRAMMY-winning engineer Paul Hicks. This is the first time the concert film has been presented in cinemas. The anniversary screenings will also feature a brand-new introduction by Olivia and Dhani Harrison.

On November 29, 2001, the world lost one of its most extraordinary musical talents, George Harrison. Rising to meteoric fame with the Beatles, the British artist wrote some of the 20th century's most enduring hits, including "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," and "Something." A deeply introspective being, Harrison wove his love of Indian culture into his work and was instrumental in introducing the country's rich musical traditions to the West.

Following the breakup of the Beatles, the breadth of Harrison's work grew exponentially as he embarked on a highly successful solo career, releasing such universally beloved albums as All Things Must Pass (1970), Living in the Material World (1973), and Dark Horse (1974). In the late '80s, Harrison found a new generation of fans with his No.1 hit "Got My Mind Set on You." At the same time, he formed the popular supergroup Traveling Wilburys alongside Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. When Harrison lost his battle with cancer at the age of 58, he left behind an inimitable body of work and a hugely influential musical legacy.

Exactly one year after his death, on November 29, 2002, Harrison's life and music were celebrated during a historic evening at London's Royal Albert Hall. Organized by the late artist's longtime friend and collaborator Eric Clapton and his widow, Olivia Harrison, Concert for George brought together a star-studded line-up of talent to perform highlights from Harrison's four-decade-long career plus his favorite music. Among the participants were Gary Brooker, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Billy Preston, members of Monty Python, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, and Clapton. He also served as the evening's musical director.

"A long time ago, imagining his ideal gig, George had said, 'I could do something like that someday... [it's] the perfect idea... I mean if I had a "special," I would like to have a few people who mean something to me.' And he was right; he was so prescient and so right. It went from the sublime Ravi & Anoushka Shankar Orchestra to the ludicrous Monty Python. The most deeply moving songs written by George, whose meanings were potentized by his absence, was played with heart and soul by a core group of friends. It is a joy to be able to relive that incredible evening again, on a big screen, 20 years on," Olivia Harrison, November 2022.

The film will be shown only once on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-feet wide screen and 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre's Lounge bar will be open starting at 6:00 pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.