CABARET Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre Through Mid October

Weathervane Theatre will present an immersive production of Cabaret, which will run through October 13th. Based on John Van Druten's play and Christopher Isherwood's stories, Cabaret features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The landmark Kander/Ebb/Masteroff classic returns to the Weathervane as you've never seen it before. Set in 1930s Berlin, ‘Wilkommen' to the iconic Kit Kat Club. Night after night, patrons are entertained here by its seedy denizens celebrating the dawning of the Jazz Age, while outside, the dawning of a very different age is emerging.

Headlining the cast of Cabaret is Disney Channel (K.C. Undercover) and Broadway's (Chicago)

Veronica Dunne. Joining Dunne in the cast of Cabaret is Jorge Donoso (Emcee), Nathaniel J. Ryan (Cliff Bradshaw), Robert H. Fowler (Herr Schultz), Becca Ayers (Frauelien Schneider), Jessie Booth (Fraulein Kost), and Ethan Davenport (Ernst Ludwig) with Danielle Barrett (Rosie), Julia Bogdanoff (Texas), Elizabeth Cowperthwaite (Lulu), Nicholas Deapo (Herman), Dylan Isom (Victor), Jeremy Lloyd (Bobby), Victoria Stowe (Helga), Payton Thomas (Hans), and Lew Whitener (Max). Rounding out the company are Carrie Greenberg, Camden Dalie Keech, Madalyn Sheehy, Hannah Showalter, and Pyper K Williams.

“Cabaret is, hands down, one of my all-time favorite musicals, and never has there been a more important time to tell this story,” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.”

Paulini directs this immersive production alongside Cabaret co-director and choreographer Jessica Chen, where theatre occurs throughout the entire space.

“Cabaret has two stories—one that is very naturalistic with Cliff, Sally, Fraulein Schnieder, Herr Schultz, and Ernst—and one that is the very heightened world that comments on it. To me, those needed to be in two different places,” comments Paulini.

Weathervane's longtime resident designer, Rien Schlecht, is responsible for creating those two different places. In addition to designing the costumes, Schlect's scenic design transforms the Weathervane from a charming rustic barn to an art deco delight. No detail is spared—from removing seating to build an additional immersive stage to wallpapering the bathrooms in 1930s German newspapers, every inch of the theatre has been converted into a 1930s nightclub for a truly unforgettable experience.

Collaborating with Schlecht, Cabaret's design team includes Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Jeremy Baldauf, Nate Irwin, and Joseph Rivera (sound design), Marley Boone (associate costume design), Billy Smith and Claire Vogt (properties design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist). Additional artisans include Milo Cruz, Emma Aldrich Jordan, Jason Luck, and Hannah Showalter, under the direction of Weathervane's technical director, Camden Dalie Keech. Egypt Dixon and Kenzie Kilroy stage manage the production.

Cabaret features a live seven-person band conducted by Weathervane Resident Music Director Andrew Morrissey. Musicians include Kent Foss (trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (keys), AC Muench (bass), Zachary Scamurra (reeds), Kevin Silva (reeds), Vero Villalobos (drums/percussion), and Will Wright (trombone).

Sponsored by Greg and Margo Connors, Cabaret plays at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, from October 6 through October 13, 2024, as part of Weathervane Theatre's 59th season. Tickets for Cabaret are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322. Doors open one hour before every performance for an immersive speakeasy experience featuring live music, dance, and concessions. Cabaret concludes Weathervane's 59th season. Tickets start at $49.

