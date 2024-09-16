Blues Legend James Montgomery Live To Perform Live At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James Montgomery has been an iconic figure in blues music for more than 40 years as an accomplished blues harpist, singer, frontman, bandleader, and composer- and he's retaking The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm.

When blues legend James Montgomery plays the harmonica, he “brings it on home.” Whether it's recording with Kid Rock, sitting in with Gregg Allman, or fronting his hot band of thirty years, Montgomery plays with authority.

Blues legend James Cotton has remarked about Montgomery, “A studied blues musician and a great entertainer… his music has never failed to interest me since we first met over thirty years ago.”

Tickets for James Montgomery are $45, $39, $35, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00pm with Eve Pierce will be playing (free) in the theatre's Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

