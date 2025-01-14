BOEING BOEING & More Set for Peterborough Players 2025 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peterborough Players has revealed their 2025 summer season featuring five productions. Artistic Director Brendon Fox is inviting "audiences to experience the power of community and connection through an exciting range of shows from some of the best writers of the last 100 years. Five incredible stories that explore these ideas with laughter, suspense, empathy, and joyful music."

Starting the season strong is the fun, flirty farce, Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti (June 18th - 29th). Set in the 1960s in a Parisian apartment, bachelor Bernard seems to have the life. Three gorgeous girlfriends, all flight attendants, are carefully balanced and meticulously scheduled, but his world is about to experience a little turbulence. When his friend Robert comes to stay, complications such as weather and a new, speedier Boeing jet wreak havoc on his painstakingly exhaustive timetable. Soon, all three ladies are en route to the same destination and with the same ETA. Catastrophe and laughter looms.

Our season's second offering is Dial M for Murder by Jeffrey Hatcher (July 2nd- 13th). In this adaptation, Hatcher puts a clever, award-winning spin on the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece! Stylish, smart, and suspenseful, the play is set in London in the 1950s. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in malice, manipulation, and murder.

Hilariously heartfelt, our third show is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with music and lyrics by William Finn (Falsettos) and book by Rachel Sheinkin (July 16th - 27th). The show follows an eclectic group of six pre-teens (played by adult actors) competing for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Eight spellers enter; only one can win! But at least the losers get a juice box. The Bee includes audience spellers as part of the entertainment, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind, musical theater performance that spells F-U-N!

Next up is the funny and insightful Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias (July 30th- August 10th). The play takes place in the neighboring backyards of two couples: the Millennial couple Pablo and Tania and the Baby Boomers Virginia and Frank. The new neighbors begin to get to know each other and try to bond. But their very different approaches to gardening - traditional designs vs more eco-friendly native plants - forces everyone to take sides and trade barbs. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. This play has cultivated numerous awards and has had audiences around the country laughing and learning in equal measure. It's a beautiful, surprising play that celebrates the power of empathy.

Finishing off our season with a classic comedy of bad manners is Noël Coward's Hay Fever (August 13th - 24th). This luminous and entertaining comedy about the Bliss family is set in the 1920s in an English country home, taking place over the course of one hilarious weekend. Each of the eccentric and endearing members of the Bliss dynasty has invited a potential love interest to visit for the weekend - without telling the others. This sets the stage for a series of raucous misunderstandings that only serve to underscore an unspoken but universal fact: There is no such thing as a normal family. With witty dialogue, marvelous misbehaving, and fabulous flapper fashions, this play closes our season on a stylish note.

