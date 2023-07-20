BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Takes The Stage At The New London Barn Playhouse MainStage, August 6

Witness the inspiring true story of Carole King at the Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse' production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, now running July 19th - August 6th.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now at the New London Barn Playhouse, running from July 19th - August 6th at 7:30 pm with matinee performances on July 20th, 26th, 28th and August 2nd at 2:00 pm and Sunday performances at 5:00 pm. Tickets and information available at Click Here or 603-526-6710.

Tony Award Nominee and Grammy Award Winning show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is filled with memorable and enchanting songs written by influential song-writers Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Berry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. Douglas McGrath's expert writing portrays the success, and the heartbreak of famous American song-writer and singer Carole King's true story. Beautiful is one not to be missed!

We are thrilled to welcome back 2011 Barnie Alum Kennedy Caughell* to reprise her Broadway and National Tour role of Carole King, last seen here at the Barn Playhouse in 2022's Spotlight Production and most recently seen in the soon-to-be West-End & Broadway Musical: Superyou! Broadway: Paradise Square, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 & Beautiful. Nat'l/Int'l Tours: Wicked (Elphaba Standby) & American Idiot (Heather). We also welcome back 2019 Acting Intern Alumni Alec Michael Ryan* as Gerry Goffin, recent credits include Harmony (NYTF) and the National Tour of Jersey Boys; Barn favorite and alum Scott Sweatt as Donny Kirshner, previous NLBP credits: Coach in Footloose, Sipos in She Loves Me, Man in Chair Anything Goes: In Concert, Mrs. Bumbrake in Peter and the Starcatcher, Speed in The Odd Couple, Abner Dillon in 42nd Street, Wiesel/Teddy Roosevelt in Newsies, Charlie Martin in On Golden Pond; and Cheryl McMahon* as Genie Klein, last seen at the Barn Playhouse in Steel Magnolias as Clairee in 2015. Most recently, Cheryl appeared in Sister Act as Mother Superior at Boston's Lyric Stage; And joining us in the leads, from the 2023 Acting Interns Company, Cynthia Kauffman as Cynthia Weil, and Jon Maltz as Barry Mann.

Filling out the rest of the cast, we are joined by guest artists Joel Oliver as Drifter / Ensemble /Onstage Swing, seen at the Barn Playhouse in 2021 for the 'Summer Under the Stars' and in the National Tour of Annie as Ensemble / Rooster u/s, and making her Barn Playhouse debut is Maleah Boyd-Gouveia as Beverly (Shirelle) / Ensemble / Onstage Swing; And welcoming back after this season's wonderful production of Guys and Dolls, 2023 Acting Interns: Amara Berhan as Lucille / Shirley (Shirelles)/ One Fine Day Soloist / Ensemble, Alawna Mallory as Janelle / Micki (Shirelles) / Uptown Singer / Ensemble, Vivica Powell as Little Eva / Doris (Shirelles) / Ensemble, Savion Gates as Drifter / Ensemble, Justin Lee-Price as Drifter / Ensemble, Gabe Tobierre as Drifter / Stage Manager / Ensemble, Izzy Baker as Betty / Ensemble, Karina Gallagher as Marilyn Wald / Ensemble (US: Carole / Genie), Katie Kallay as Buxom Blond / Ensemble (US: Cynthia Weil), Nick Brogan as Righteous Brother / Nick / Ensemble, Jared Guerrasio as Neil Sedaka / Assist. Director / Guy / Ensemble (US: Barry/Donny), and Lincoln J. Skoien as Bobby Vee (VO) / Righteous Brother / Lou Adler.

Returning to the Barn Playhouse, Director and Choreographer Deirdre Goodwin of Broadway's A Chorus Line, Nine and Chicago, last seen at the Barn Playhouse in 2022 directing and choreography A Chorus Line, other credits including Dreamgirls (Director/Choreographer) and Pippin (Choreographer); And returning for his 8th season, Music Director Robbie Cowan, his many Barn Playhouse productions have earned New Hampshire Theater Awards for Best Production, Best Music Direction, and the Moss Hart award for Excellence in New England Theater for two consecutive years; Production Stage Manager Jeremy J. Phillips*, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Assistant Stage Manager Wavyne White*, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Scenic Designer Erik D. Diaz^ returns after previously designing Catch Me If You Can and Little Women at the Barn Playhouse, other credits include Evita (Skylight), Chicken & Biscuits (Front Porch) (OSTC), Alma (Central Square Theatre), Heisenberg (TheatreWorks), Mary Poppins (CSFAC), All Is Calm (GBSC), joining Diaz are Assistant Scenic Designers Octavia Reohr, from Columbia University, and Grace Cutler from Boston University; Lighting Designer William Brown, last at Barn Playhouse for 2022's A Chorus Line and recently designed Dogfight, Steel Magnolias, The Little Mermaid (Sierra Rep); This season's Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum continues after wonderful work in Fully Committed, Guys and Dolls, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Properties Supervisor Mary Clark, Peter and The Starcatchers and Trapped A Lobster Tale (PTC); And returning to us after being a 2019 Costume Intern is Costume Coordinator Kaitlin Lange.

The band for this production includes Michael Manasseh (Percussion), Abby Singer-Miller (Bass), Andrew Shield (Guitar / Asst. Music Director), and Kevin Sonntag (Reeds)

You'll want to "feel the Earth move" at the Barn Playhouse for this production and tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

**Courtesy of United Scenic Artists

