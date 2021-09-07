Award-Winning Illusionist Ben Pratt Comes To Jaffrey's New Park Theatre

Why do people around the world love to see illusions they can't figure out? The draw of magic and illusion is centuries old.

Audiences love to be fooled and ask the inevitable question, "How did he or she do that?" The Monadnock region gets a chance to experience the thrilling talent of magician-illusionist-comedian Ben Pratt on Saturday, September 18, at the new Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. There is only one performance at 7:30pm.

Ben Pratt is a 4-time award-winning comedian and magician, including runner-up in New England's Got Talent. He grew up in a tiny town in New Hampshire with a population of fewer than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props.

Ben has performed all throughout New England and beyond, including Las Vegas. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform, to the moment he leaves, he will always leave people begging for more.

Tickets for the family-friendly show are $20. It is presented in the 77-seat Michael B. King Auditorium at The Park Theatre. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.