Author Kevin Kwan Talks New Novel 'Sex And Vanity' at AUTHORS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE

On Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m., international and #1 New York Times bestselling author Kevin Kwan visits The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format.

The iconic author of the bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians returns with the glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men and two very different cultures in his latest novel SEX AND VANITY. Beyond memorable characters and popular appeal, Kwan's books touch on serious themes of race, identity, and class structure. Recent attacks on Asian Americans in our country have brought attention to these issues and fostered national self-reflection.

May marks Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month - a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. Recent attacks on Asian Americans have elevated a conversation about the roles and contributions of Asian Americans in our society. Through his international bestsellers, Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems, Kevin Kwan tackles social issues unique to the Asian experience; his appearance on Writers on a New England Stage offers virtual event attendees on the Seacoast and beyond the chance to hear an authentic, timely perspective on this cultural conversation.

Streaming Thursday, May 27 - 7 p.m. EST (livestream). The 7 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup. Books are available for purchase (Sex and Vanity, $17, paperback) through The Music Hall's Box Office - available for pick-up or shipment.

Kevin Kwan is the author of the international bestsellers Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems. Crazy Rich Asians was a #1 New York Times bestseller and major motion picture; the novel has been translated into more than 30 languages. In 2018, Kevin was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The ticket package for this event is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books are available for purchase (Sex and Vanity, $17, paperback) through The Music Hall's Box Office - available for pick-up or shipment. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.