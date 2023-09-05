Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre

The screening is on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:30 pm.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

2024 Season at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Revealed Photo 1 2024 Season at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Revealed
New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Scree Photo 2 New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Screening Series
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre Photo 4 Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre

Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre

  The Park Theatre's Exhibition on Screen Series continues with Frida Kahlo. The documentary about the iconic artist screens on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:30 pm.

 

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows, and the floral crowns?

An award-winning film gives the audience a journey through the life of a true icon and helps them discover her art and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, the film delivers an in-depth look at key works throughout her career.

Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art. Exhibition on Screen's trademark combination of interviews, commentary, and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of color and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men, and women.

Delving deeper than any film has done before, engaging with world-renowned Kahlo experts, and exploring how great an artist she was, audiences discover the real Frida Kahlo in this 90-minute film.

Before Frida Kahlo,  a light lunch is available at the theatre through the Screen Snacks program. Renowned local chef Carolyn Edwards prepares soups, sandwiches, sweets, and more. It begins 90 minutes before the film (12 noon). Tables are available throughout the Lounge and theatre for dining. Ticket holders can pre-order their lunches at ScreenSnacks.org

 

Frida Kahlo tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Click Here, at (603) 532-8888, or at the theatre's box office.

 

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston. The theatre is completely accessible.




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
New Documentary About Indigenous Peoples Fight Over Seized Sacred Land Screens at Park The Photo
New Documentary About Indigenous Peoples Fight Over Seized Sacred Land Screens at Park Theatre

A new documentary film chronicling the United States government’s forced removal of Indigenous Peoples from their sacred Black Hills— Lakota Nation vs. United States will screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre starting this Friday, September 8 at 7:00 pm and continue through September 12.

2
Weathervane Theatre Launches New Program To Celebrate New Works In The North Country Photo
Weathervane Theatre Launches New Program To Celebrate New Works In The North Country

The Weathervane Theatre has announced a brand new initiative to celebrate new voices, new works, and the creative spirit. In September, it will launch a new play festival called North Country New Works, which will feature excerpts from 10 new plays and musicals, written by and featuring Weathervane company members.

3
Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre Photo
Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre

When Robin Williams debuted as Mork on the ABC sitcom Happy Days on February 28, 1978, the world would never be the same again. His electric, kinetic, and magically funny performance was something never before seen on television. Sadly, the world lost Robin in 2014. A masterful tribute to this iconic performer has been performed all over the United States.

4
Park Theatre To Hold Benefit Screening Of CAT VIDEO FEST For Kitty Rescue Photo
Park Theatre To Hold Benefit Screening Of CAT VIDEO FEST For Kitty Rescue

The Park Theatre will hold a fundraising screening of Cat Video Fest 2023 for The Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption nonprofit located in Jaffrey.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountain That Stands Alone
The Park Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lakota Nation vs the US
The Park Theatre (9/08-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outside Mullingar
Players Ring (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edwards Twins Present the Ultimate Variety Show
The Park Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROBIN
The Park Theatre (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Deathtrap"
Players' Ring Th (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barbie
The Park Theatre (9/08-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Carlos: The Santana Journey
The Park Theatre (9/23-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jules
The Park Theatre (9/01-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You