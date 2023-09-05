Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre's Exhibition on Screen Series continues with Frida Kahlo. The documentary about the iconic artist screens on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:30 pm.

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows, and the floral crowns?

An award-winning film gives the audience a journey through the life of a true icon and helps them discover her art and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, the film delivers an in-depth look at key works throughout her career.

Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art. Exhibition on Screen's trademark combination of interviews, commentary, and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of color and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men, and women.

Delving deeper than any film has done before, engaging with world-renowned Kahlo experts, and exploring how great an artist she was, audiences discover the real Frida Kahlo in this 90-minute film.

Before Frida Kahlo, a light lunch is available at the theatre through the Screen Snacks program. Renowned local chef Carolyn Edwards prepares soups, sandwiches, sweets, and more. It begins 90 minutes before the film (12 noon). Tables are available throughout the Lounge and theatre for dining. Ticket holders can pre-order their lunches at ScreenSnacks.org

Frida Kahlo tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Click Here, at (603) 532-8888, or at the theatre's box office.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston. The theatre is completely accessible.