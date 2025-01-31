Andrew Pinard to Present DISCOVERING MAGIC at Kimball Jenkins Estate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will take place monthly, on Wednesdays at 7:30 PM at Kimball Jenkins, NH Carriage House.

ABOUT DISCOVERING MAGIC

This "mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening" experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results.

The only show of its kind in the New England, audiences have traveled from throughout New England and beyond to experience sleight of hand, con games, psychology, history, science, comedy, political spin, and more through the eyes of a "perceptual engineer" on his quest to explore distortion and guile. Audiences can expect a truly unique experience and insight into how remarkable human perception and interpretation can be. The show is in its Twelfth Season of monthly performances!

