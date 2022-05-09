ABBA Fans From New England Invited To Movie Sing-A-Long

Fans of ABBA are having a special day nationwide in cinemas on Thursday, May 12. The celebrated 1977 film ABBA: The Movie has been remastered in 4K and ultra surround sound. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will present the film (with 17-speaker surround sound) in their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium at 7:30pm. It will be a unique screening. As a bonus, ticket holders will receive, upon entry, the link to a unique Park Theatre website where lyrics to all of the songs in the film are included, so everyone can sing along to the ABBA classic music.

Additionally, The Park Theatre will have its dance floor open during the film for spontaneous dancing. The orchestra and upper mezzanine will have traditional seating.

This fan favorite film returns to the big screen for a special event celebrating 45 years since the film's original release. Captured by director Lasse Hallström during their mega-successful tour of Australia, the newly remastered film will take you on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme and ABBA were royalty. Including backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of ABBA's greatest hits including "Dancing Queen", "Tiger", "Name Of The Game" and "Eagle", the film provides a rare look at the hugely successful band during the height of their popularity.

The movie subplot is a mocumentary-style story of a country radio disc-jockey who attempts to land an interview with the band. As deadlines loom-it is a slapstick mix of happenstance and error by the young DJ who is tasked with getting the coveted interview while ABBA's dedicated bodyguard does everything he can to stop it from happening.

In addition to the full-length film, this special event will also include a post-show sing-a-long featuring the official lyric videos for "Chiquitita", "Waterloo" & "Voulez-Vous".

Tickets are $13. Group sales with discounted prices are available. Call The Park Theatre Box Office for tickets and group sales (603) 532-8888. Patrons can also buy tickets online at theparktheatre.org, or at the door. The theatre's bar will be open one hour before and during the film.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible.

