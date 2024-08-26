Willemijn Verkaik Celebrates Her 25th Anniversary With an Exclusive Concert in DeLaMar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International musical star Willemijn Verkaik will celebrate her 25th anniversary in the musical profession with the exclusive concert 25. This will take place on Saturday 12 April in the Amsterdam theatre DeLaMar.

In the intimate and exuberant anniversary concert 25, Willemijn combines well-known musical highlights from her career with personal favorites. “My career feels like a fantastic journey that I have been able to share with my audience,” says Willemijn. “That is why I want to celebrate this anniversary with them in the beautiful DeLaMar. 25 years; it is unbelievable!”

At her first musical performance 25 years ago, Willemijn Verkaik was in Elisabeth 's ensemble at the Circustheater. She did not realize then that this would be a turning point in her life. After her debut on the musical stage, Willemijn traveled the world to play leading roles on Broadway and the West End. She became known worldwide for her portrayal of the green witch Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked , a role she performed in no less than three different languages. She also voiced Elsa in the Dutch and German versions of the Disney film Frozen.

