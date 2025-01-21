WYRD SISTERS Comes to Polanentheater

The performance is on February 2.
The InPlayers will present Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett at Polanentheater. The performance is on February 2.
Prepare for a spellbinding adventure as InPlayers brings Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel Wyrd Sisters to life on stage. This hilarious and magical play transports us to the Discworld®; a flat world balanced on the backs of four elephants standing on the shell of a giant turtle. Here we’ll meet three witches who must band together to save the kingdom from the power hungry and sinister Duke and Duchess Felmet. Like all InPlayers’ productions, this is an amateur stage show, meaning that neither the cast nor crew members are compensated for their work.
This is Rae’s full-length directorial debut! But you might have seen her in many different backstage roles in all the Inplayers productions since 2022. She studied Stage Management at the London Centre for Theatre Studies and make-up and special effects for stage and film at Brushstroke (Shepperton Studios). After completing her studies, Rae worked for many theatre productions in London and Yorkshire. She moved to Amsterdam in August 2022, immediately joined InPlayers and has been involved in all their productions since then.
Granny Weatherwax: Christine Blakeley
Nanny Ogg: Anna Murton
Magrat Garlick: Rose Thomas
Duke Felmet: Jeremy Keighley
Duchess Felmet: Niamh Merritt
Verence the Fool: Lynn Vogel
King Verence: Sean Olson – Roy
TomJon, Soldier: Patrick Annez De Taboada
Hwel, Bowman, Guard: Andrew Webster
Vitoller, Guard: Yann Belin
Mrs Vitoller, Guard, Robber, Player: Kirsten Snijders Blok
Demon, Peasant, Robber, Player: Katya Petrova
Chamberlain, Peasant, Robber, Player, Wimsloe Bedlin: Kyra Van Gilse
Soldier, Guard, Robber, Player, Gumeridge: Kevin Snijders Blok
Sergeant, Soldier, Player, Peasant: Sam Aronson
Videos