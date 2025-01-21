WYRD SISTERS Comes to Polanentheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The InPlayers will present Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett at Polanentheater. The performance is on February 2.

Prepare for a spellbinding adventure as InPlayers brings Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel Wyrd Sisters to life on stage. This hilarious and magical play transports us to the Discworld®; a flat world balanced on the backs of four elephants standing on the shell of a giant turtle. Here we’ll meet three witches who must band together to save the kingdom from the power hungry and sinister Duke and Duchess Felmet. Like all InPlayers’ productions, this is an amateur stage show, meaning that neither the cast nor crew members are compensated for their work.

This is Rae’s full-length directorial debut! But you might have seen her in many different backstage roles in all the Inplayers productions since 2022. She studied Stage Management at the London Centre for Theatre Studies and make-up and special effects for stage and film at Brushstroke (Shepperton Studios). After completing her studies, Rae worked for many theatre productions in London and Yorkshire. She moved to Amsterdam in August 2022, immediately joined InPlayers and has been involved in all their productions since then.

Cast

Granny Weatherwax: Christine Blakeley

Nanny Ogg: Anna Murton

Magrat Garlick: Rose Thomas

Duke Felmet: Jeremy Keighley

Duchess Felmet: Niamh Merritt

Verence the Fool: Lynn Vogel

King Verence: Sean Olson – Roy

TomJon, Soldier: Patrick Annez De Taboada

Hwel, Bowman, Guard: Andrew Webster

Vitoller, Guard: Yann Belin

Mrs Vitoller, Guard, Robber, Player: Kirsten Snijders Blok

Demon, Peasant, Robber, Player: Katya Petrova

Chamberlain, Peasant, Robber, Player, Wimsloe Bedlin: Kyra Van Gilse

Soldier, Guard, Robber, Player, Gumeridge: Kevin Snijders Blok

Sergeant, Soldier, Player, Peasant: Sam Aronson

Comments