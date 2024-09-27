THE ODD COUPLE by Neil Simon to be Presented at the Polanentheater in Amsterdam

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Odd Couple show is Performing October 10-13th at the Polanentheater in Amsterdam, this classic comedy is about two mismatched roommates-neat-freak Felix Ungar and easygoing slob Oscar Madison-who struggle to live together despite their clashing personalities after both go through divorces.

This classic comedy opens on a friendly card game in the untidy apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Ungar, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together. The action unfolds with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

History

The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Saint Subber at the Plymouth Theatre in New York City on March 10, 1965. It was directed by Mike Nichols.

Accolades

Winner! 1965 Tony Award, Best Author of a Play.

Nominee! 1965 Tony Award, Best Play.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PERFORMANCES:

Thursday October 10th | 20:00

Friday October 11th | 20:00

Saturday October 12th | 20:00

Sunday October 13th | 14:00

LOCATION:

Polanentheater

Polanenstraat 174

1013 WC, Amsterdam

