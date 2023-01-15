Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ by NJMT at Zaantheater

Review: ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ by NJMT at Zaantheater

Robin Hood is a shot through the heart!

Jan. 15, 2023  

The Nationaal Jeugd Musical Theater is a renowned school for young talent, where students can get lessons in dancing, singing and acting. The classes are sorted by age and level of skill, so all can learn in a tempo that suits them. The NJMT develops new shows which are seen in the biggest theaters all across The Netherlands.

This year:

A contemporary heartfelt rendition of the beloved story of Robin Hood, who steals from the rich and gives to the poor.

When Marian (Lotte van der Veen) returns to Nottingham, after years in Scotland, she is shocked by the state of her country and her people. The evil sheriff Robert de Rainault (Ruben Kuppens) has taken over and keeps raising the taxes for his own benefit, to the already poor villagers. Being confronted with this wrong, while being forced in a marriage with the sheriff, Marian can only do one thing to help. She needs the help of a hooded friend...

This version of Robin Hood is a refreshing powerhouse, with loads of talent. The love for the theatre is almost palpable.The whole company is boasting with energy, with an impressive level of singing, dancing and acting. If this is the level they are at his age, it's a huge and hopeful promise for their future as musical performers.

Elise Berends created the script, music, directed the show and also is responsible for the costumes (which are impressive and executed beautifully) and set design, amongst others. She has created an almost bohemien, feministic piece, where she makes a firm fist against the current status quo. A strong fight for gender equality, dividing of wealth and a fair tax system, the freedom of choice/speech, basically: Freedom, Truth, Beauty and Love aka all Bohemien principles. A beautiful and important take on this story.

Lotte van der Veen as Marian/Robin Hood is powerful, a heroin in the making. She's a leading lady for sure. Her Marian is intelligent, clever, a force of nature with a strong sense of self.

Ruben Kuppens as the sheriff is deliciously evil, with a gorgeous deep voice. Together with Cystine Carreon as Sybella, the form a wicked couple. Cystine sings a troubling anthem "Zet je Masker Op" about guarding your heart and soul by building a wall around them. It cleverly portrays the way why she acts the way she does.

The choreography is in the skillful hands of Ashley Veldhuizen. Bravo. The various styles, the full ensemble dance sequels, the sheer amount of work with so many people on stage. From small and intimate, to loud and explosive.

Robin Hood The Musical is a feast for the eyes and ears, bringing a contemporary version of the story, in a time where it's so important. A shot through the heart. Bullseye.

For more info and tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219041®id=147&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.njmt.nl%2Fvoorstelling%2Frobin-hood-de-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




CHICAGO Comes to Amsterdam in March Photo
CHICAGO Comes to Amsterdam in March
Happily Ever After Productions will present the classic musical Chicago, March 3-20th, 2023 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.
Dutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in March Photo
Dutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in March
Dutch National Ballet will present the first night of the full-length ballet classic Swan Lake on Wednesday 22 March. In total, seventeen performances of the production will be given in the period from 22 March 2023 to 18 April 2023.
Dutch National Opera Presents GIULIO CESARE Photo
Dutch National Opera Presents GIULIO CESARE
Romance and power take centre stage in Handel's Giulio Cesare, set against the backdrop of Ancient Rome and Egypt. In the midst of the Roman Civil War (49-45 BCE), Giulio Cesare (Julius Caesar) discovers that his rival Pompeo has been cruelly executed by the Egyptian king Tolomeo.
Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN Photo
Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN at Chassé Theater!
Vanmiddag hebben theaterproducenten Ruud de Graaf en Hans Cornelissen in het Chassé Theater in Breda het 75.000ste ticket van Les Misérables aan een aantal Brabantse castleden overhandigd. 'Het is ongelooflijk dat we in de afgelopen twee maanden weer twintigduizend kaarten voor deze prachtige voorstellingen hebben verkocht,' laat creatief producent Hans Cornelissen weten. 'In oktober waren we al heel gelukkig met het aantal van 55.000, maar inmiddels is het aantal verkochte kaarten gestegen naar 75.000'.

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. 

From her home ... (read more about this author)


Review: ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL by NJMT at ZaantheaterReview: ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL by NJMT at Zaantheater
January 15, 2023

What did our critic think of ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL at Zaantheater?
Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN at Chassé Theater!Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN at Chassé Theater!
December 15, 2022

Vanmiddag hebben theaterproducenten Ruud de Graaf en Hans Cornelissen in het Chassé Theater in Breda het 75.000ste ticket van Les Misérables aan een aantal Brabantse castleden overhandigd. 'Het is ongelooflijk dat we in de afgelopen twee maanden weer twintigduizend kaarten voor deze prachtige voorstellingen hebben verkocht,' laat creatief producent Hans Cornelissen weten. 'In oktober waren we al heel gelukkig met het aantal van 55.000, maar inmiddels is het aantal verkochte kaarten gestegen naar 75.000'.
Feature: ALEX KLAASEN - SNOWPONIES - 20 T/M 30 DECEMBER IN DLM AMSTERDAM!Feature: ALEX KLAASEN - SNOWPONIES - 20 T/M 30 DECEMBER IN DLM AMSTERDAM!
December 10, 2022

Als je cabaret, musical en comedy in de blender doet, er mistletoe en kerstballen aan toevoegt en het serveert met de Alex-Klaasensaus, krijg je Snowponies. AD (vijf sterren) kopte al: 'Misschien wel het leukste kerstfeestje van het jaar'.
Feature: 14 HET THEATERSPEKTAKEL OVER JOHAN CRUIJFF WEGENS GROOT SUCCES VERLENGD at AFAS THEATER LEUSDENFeature: 14 HET THEATERSPEKTAKEL OVER JOHAN CRUIJFF WEGENS GROOT SUCCES VERLENGD at AFAS THEATER LEUSDEN
December 1, 2022

Sinds de première in september 2021 is 14 het theaterspektakel over Johan Cruijff een groot succes. De voorstelling vertelt het verhaal van Nederlands grootste voetballegende, waarbij acteur Tobias Nierop onze beste voetballer aller tijden op onweerstaanbare wijze tot leven wekt. Deze productie, exclusief te zien is in het AFAS Theater in Leusden, blijft scoren. ‘De belangstelling voor dit theaterspektakel over het leven van Johan Cruijff blijft onverminderd groot’ aldus Wolter Lommerde, producent van de voorstelling. “Vandaag, 14 maanden na de première, kunnen we bekend maken dat de voorstelling opnieuw is verlengd en nog te zien zal zijn tot en met 25 juni 2023.”
Feature: STEEFS O. SHOW TERUG IN OUDE LUXOR THEATER ROTTERDAM MET GASTARTIESTEN ALEX KLAASEN EN BRIGITTE KAAN at Oude Luxor Rotterdam!Feature: STEEFS O. SHOW TERUG IN OUDE LUXOR THEATER ROTTERDAM MET GASTARTIESTEN ALEX KLAASEN EN BRIGITTE KAAN at Oude Luxor Rotterdam!
November 29, 2022

Volgend jaar van 25 t/m 27 mei is Steefs O. Show opnieuw te zien in het oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam. Tijdens het internationale festival O. keert Steefs O. Show terug op de plek waar het eerder dit jaar voor bijna uitverkochte zalen stond. Alex Klaasen en Brigitte Kaandorp zullen hierin opnieuw met gastoptreden te zien zijn. De muziek in Steefs O. Show wordt live uitgevoerd door het 70-koppige Codarts Symphony Orchestra onder leiding van Sander Teepen.
share