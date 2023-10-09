Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

The rich businessman Edward picks up down-on-her-luck prostitute Vivian at Hollywood Boulevard and slowly falls for her.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden Photo 1 Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards
Feature: EXTRA ACTEUR EN OPENBARE VOORSTELLING VOOR 'WILLEM JUNIOR'! Photo 4 Feature: EXTRA ACTEUR EN OPENBARE VOORSTELLING VOOR 'WILLEM JUNIOR'!

Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

⭐️⭐️⭐️

Pretty Woman. The well-beloved feature film from 1990 starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. A romantic comedy, an icon,  a classic in the genre. 

The rich businessman Edward picks up down-on-her-luck prostitute Vivian at Hollywood Boulevard and slowly falls for her. When he invites her to stay the week with him, slowly they fall in love, but will this love survive?

The film was a raging success. Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe win and ultra-fame for its' leading lady. How does this film translate to the stage, in a musical?

The stage adaptation:
Music & lyrics: Bryan Adams & Jim Vallance, translated by Lisa Loeb
Original script by Garry Marshal & J.F. Lawton. In a direction by Carline Brouwer, we go back to the late 80’s, earlier 90’s. 

Welcome to Hollywood! 
What’s your dream? A question posed in the opening scene by “Happy Man/ Mr. Thompson/ Hollister” Mitch Wolterink, in a triple role extravaganza. As the Happy Man he narrates the story but he shines extra bright as hotel manager Mr. Thompson. As the manager, he is a partner in crime and shows a huge heart for Vivian and helps her in her time of need. 

Shanna Slaap steals the show as Vivian. Her comedic timing and her down-to-earth Vivian makes her a charming sight to behold. Jan Kooijman is Edward Lewis. His Edward is a little timid and lacks a certain gravitas. He has worked very hard on his singing, which doesn’t go unnoticed (as Jan is dancer/actor originally, singing is not his first forte) 

Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

It really is too bad that the songs written for this musical are vanilla at best. Musically and dramatically it is neither here nor there. It can be best described as soft generic non-descript pop songs and lack dramatic structure and direction. The translation unfortunately doesn’t help. Very literal translations, but also, very literal storytelling.
The ‘Freedom’ (translated as… shocker… “Vrijheid”) song is an excellent example. Where would we, the audience, see the desire for freedom in Edward, anywhere else than in the repetitive song that is “Freedom”? To what end does he desire freedom? We don’t see any evidence that the rich business man is anything but free.  Where does his action show this in the narrative? Nowhere Edward is not free. He has money, he works a job which he freely chose for, no-one forced him to do so. He is not the victim, if there is any, that is debatable, and this is a victim song. 

Same goes for I Can’t Go Back (Ik Kan Niet Terug), sung by Vivian in act II. This song answers a question which wasn’t asked. The change in Vivian from prostitute to ‘pretty woman’ happens so quickly, that there’s no question that she’s going back. There’s no build up, there’s no struggle, she just changes and there’s that. Structurally, the script is all over the place. Of course, she can’t go back, why would she? 
The bizarre and – let’s be honest- redundant plot twist that Kit DeLuca (belting powerhouse Dana van der Geer) is also leaving the bizz to become a police officer? Come on now. The total opposite of her previous life? The savior complex runs deep here. 
So the book isn’t all that good. 

Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

But thank heavens for the ensemble. Energetic, strong dancers and funny. Jimi Hendrikse as the hysterical butler, lovely. Froukje Zuidema knocks it out of the park singing opera (in the scene Vivian and Edward visit the opera house).
Also standing out is Reinier Demeijer as Edward’s business partner Philip Stuckey, a strong and solid performance. 

The scenes are too short to really dig deep or lay a dramatic foundation. The seduction / sexy scenes are faded out too soon, the emotional scenes are cut short, and between the scenes are nonsensical intermezzos by the ensemble, from waving with a dark black cloth to other -clearly put in to win some time- out-of-context scenes. They’re redundant and confusing, not adding anything the story and just plain adding to the ‘huh?’ feeling.

In general, Pretty Woman the Musical looks great, but lacks depth. If only the underlying story was explored a little bit more and the music would be more written with dramatic purpose in mind, it would have been wonderful. This Pretty Woman is only a fair maiden, unfortunately.

Photo credits: William Rutten 

For more info:




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Netherlands

1
Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden Photo
Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden

What did our critic think of DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater?

2
UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Ger Photo
UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Gereleased

Utoven, the first podcast musical of the Netherlands and Belgium, will be released on October 16, 2023. Join a young woman and her friends as they battle an evil wizard and a dangerous monster in the magical world of Utoven. Experience this audio-only theater production filled with scenes, songs, and captivating sound effects. Listen to Utoven on Podimo and Astar Projects' website.

3
Feature: QETC BRINGS THE POPULAR, SEXY NETFLIX ROMCOM, SMILEY TO THE STAGE! Photo
Feature: QETC BRINGS THE POPULAR, SEXY NETFLIX ROMCOM, SMILEY TO THE STAGE!

The Queen’s English Theatre Company has been surprising audiences in Amsterdam since 2002, with often a very gay take on productions, such as Cabaret and The Importance of Being Earnest. They now take a new, innovative direction with an immersive staging of a double bill of two plays. For this production, the main stage of the CC Amstel Theater will have its own bar serving drinks before both the shows. The immersive tickets transport you to the streets, bars, clubs and parks of London and Barcelona. You’ll be part of the ‘crowd’ without being in the spotlight. But if you want a more relaxed evening at the show, seated tickets are also available, in the usual auditorium, in rows B,C and D. Staged intimately in the round, the plays share a number of themes. Love, sex and... going out! There are just 100 tickets per show.

4
Feature: CAST AIDA ONTVANGT GOUDEN TICKET AWARD VOOR MEER DAN 200.000 VERKOCHTE KAARTEN! Photo
Feature: CAST AIDA ONTVANGT GOUDEN TICKET AWARD VOOR MEER DAN 200.000 VERKOCHTE KAARTEN!

Gistermiddag heeft de cast en crew van Disney’s AIDA in het AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen een Gouden Ticket Award uitgereikt gekregen voor de verkoop van meer dan 200.000 kaarten. Sinds de première afgelopen april zijn er meer dan 200.000 mensen geweest die de musical hebben bezocht. Henk Schuit, directeur van ticketingpartner Eventim, reikte deze bijzondere award uit.

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. From her home base Amste... Chantal Kunst">(read more about this author)

Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater LeeuwardenReview: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden
Feature: AL 85.000 KAARTEN VERKOCHT VOOR MUSICAL DE TOCHT!Feature: AL 85.000 KAARTEN VERKOCHT VOOR MUSICAL DE TOCHT!
Feature: CAST AIDA ONTVANGT GOUDEN TICKET AWARD VOOR MEER DAN 200.000 VERKOCHTE KAARTEN!Feature: CAST AIDA ONTVANGT GOUDEN TICKET AWARD VOOR MEER DAN 200.000 VERKOCHTE KAARTEN!
Feature: QETC BRINGS THE POPULAR, SEXY NETFLIX ROMCOM, SMILEY TO THE STAGE!Feature: QETC BRINGS THE POPULAR, SEXY NETFLIX ROMCOM, SMILEY TO THE STAGE!

Videos

Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
Zonnehuis Theater (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Thing You Know
Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis (10/22-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You