Review: F*cking #PERFECT at DeLaMar Theater ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Run…not walk to see this show, very short tour!

Feb. 11, 2023  

Sometimes a theatre critic has a night off, and enjoying a night out in the theatre as a regular person. Just a face in the crowd. Sometimes said person is blissfully unaware of the fact that that particular night's performance was a press attended event, but not so much a premiere, as this show doesn't premiere in the traditional sense. Sometimes the stars align and you are there just the same. #Perfect timing. And finally, sometimes the theatrical experience is such a lovely surprise you can't help but write a review, as it would feel like a missed opportunity to not sing their praise.

So... you're an unexpecting audience member excited to see #Perfect by Renée van Wegberg & Bettina Holwerda, both singer, actress and mother. A show where they share personal stories around the #Perfect theme, in a direction by Joep Onderdelinden.

In a crowd of 99% women, which is a special sight to behold, the ladies kick off.

And boy (or actually, almost no boys) they smash it out of the park. Both excellent vocalists, #Perfect in every way, but they really charm their way into your heart and emotional core with something else.

It's their brutal honesty, enormous heart and joie de vivre, particularly when they tell their tales of motherhood, a beautiful journey, somewhere between literal shit and sunshine. The ladies have somewhat of a similar career path, which they tell with such wit, it's refreshing and freaking hilarious! Follow the advice of Bettina and Renée, put a Tena Lady in your thong and let it all go. (Speaking of Let it Go, did you know Renée was in the Dutch version of the film Frozen... 2? Wasn't Frozen 2 way more populair than Frozen? No? #Perfect)

They do not spare themselves... like at all.
The Schadenfreude is real. Fuck #Perfect and celebrate life is all its imperfectness. A tribute to life in general, as a woman, with all the highs and lows.

If you are curious to find out what Johnny Cash's- Ring of Fire, Olivia Newton John's - Hopelessly Devoted to You and Joni Mitchell's - Both Sides Now have in common, join Bettina and Renée on a hysterical rollercoaster, where they make you laugh, cry, cringe and everything in between. Also, did you know Bettina is married to Jim Bakkum?

The energy the ladies give the audience, together with their great musicians (3 guys in pink suits, I might add) make for the #Perfect night out. It's a breath of fresh air and absolutely delightful.

To end in the undying words of pop icon Pink...

"Pretty, pretty please, if you ever, ever feel like you're nothing...You're fuckin' perfect to me"

#enoughsaid #Perfect




Stap in de wereld van musical, bekijk van dichtbij de mooiste kostuums en rekwisieten uit voorstellingen zoals Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Soldaat van Oranje en nog veel meer. Laat je verwonderen door de details die de voorstellingen groots maakte. Bekijk dit stukje geschiedenis van de musicals die jaar na jaar in Nederland én in het buitenland te bewonderen waren. 
In Amsterdam zijn maandagochtend 30 januari 2023 de repetities gestart voor de nieuwe Nederlandse humoristisch familievoorstelling De Wolf en de 7 Geitenwollen Sokjes. De eerste dag begon traditioneel met het aansnijden van een taart door de hele cast, die naast Stanley Burleson bestaat uit Marcel Visscher, Julia Berendse en Ger Otte, die samen verantwoordelijk zijn voor de muziek en liedteksten, en in aanwezigheid van Jon van Eerd en Arie Cupé, die als regie-adviseur en dialect coach betrokken zijn bij deze voorstelling. In De Wolf en de 7 Geitenwollen Sokjes, naar een idee van Stanley Burleson en Joris van Veldhoven, wordt het verhaal verteld met prachtige, handgemaakte poppen. De voorstelling voor iedereen van 8 tot 88 jaar is van 1 maart tot en met 9 juni 2023 te zien in theaters door heel Nederland.
Directeur Rosalie Mohr ontving vandaag in DeLaMar in Amsterdam een cheque ter waarde van 1.000.000 euro van de VriendenLoterij om grootschalige en reizende theaterproducties mogelijk te blijven maken en om een pilot voor een regionaal samenwerkingsverband op te zetten. Door de coronacrisis zijn veel theaters door hun reserves heen, waardoor zij minder risico’s kunnen nemen bij het investeren in nieuwe producties. Deze bijdrage van de VriendenLoterij maakt het mogelijk dit toch te doen en geeft daarmee een impuls aan de ontwikkeling van de theatersector.
The Berlin wall. A wall dividing citizens by the GDR (German Democratic Republic, DDR in Dutch) in the communist East, the Soviet side, to West Berlin (represented by Western allies such as the UK, US and later France).

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. 

From her home ... (read more about this author)


