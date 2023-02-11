Review: F*cking #PERFECT at DeLaMar Theater ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Sometimes a theatre critic has a night off, and enjoying a night out in the theatre as a regular person. Just a face in the crowd. Sometimes said person is blissfully unaware of the fact that that particular night's performance was a press attended event, but not so much a premiere, as this show doesn't premiere in the traditional sense. Sometimes the stars align and you are there just the same. #Perfect timing. And finally, sometimes the theatrical experience is such a lovely surprise you can't help but write a review, as it would feel like a missed opportunity to not sing their praise.

So... you're an unexpecting audience member excited to see #Perfect by Renée van Wegberg & Bettina Holwerda, both singer, actress and mother. A show where they share personal stories around the #Perfect theme, in a direction by Joep Onderdelinden.

In a crowd of 99% women, which is a special sight to behold, the ladies kick off.

And boy (or actually, almost no boys) they smash it out of the park. Both excellent vocalists, #Perfect in every way, but they really charm their way into your heart and emotional core with something else.

It's their brutal honesty, enormous heart and joie de vivre, particularly when they tell their tales of motherhood, a beautiful journey, somewhere between literal shit and sunshine. The ladies have somewhat of a similar career path, which they tell with such wit, it's refreshing and freaking hilarious! Follow the advice of Bettina and Renée, put a Tena Lady in your thong and let it all go. (Speaking of Let it Go, did you know Renée was in the Dutch version of the film Frozen... 2? Wasn't Frozen 2 way more populair than Frozen? No? #Perfect)

They do not spare themselves... like at all.

The Schadenfreude is real. Fuck #Perfect and celebrate life is all its imperfectness. A tribute to life in general, as a woman, with all the highs and lows.

If you are curious to find out what Johnny Cash's- Ring of Fire, Olivia Newton John's - Hopelessly Devoted to You and Joni Mitchell's - Both Sides Now have in common, join Bettina and Renée on a hysterical rollercoaster, where they make you laugh, cry, cringe and everything in between. Also, did you know Bettina is married to Jim Bakkum?

The energy the ladies give the audience, together with their great musicians (3 guys in pink suits, I might add) make for the #Perfect night out. It's a breath of fresh air and absolutely delightful.

To end in the undying words of pop icon Pink...

"Pretty, pretty please, if you ever, ever feel like you're nothing...You're fuckin' perfect to me"

#enoughsaid #Perfect