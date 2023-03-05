Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré

Les Miserables gives us a heart full of love!

Mar. 05, 2023  

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré
De Graaf & Cornelissen Entertainment bring us the legendary musical of musicals back on stage. And thank heavens they did. The story of Les Misérables based on Victor Hugo's novel, has it all. Set in early 19th century France, it has a clear conflict, displays human suffering and strive in the widest sense of the word and a perfect ending.

A hommage to life, and while human tragedy is felt throughout the story, it is most life-affirming and heartfelt.

Musically, Les Misérables is a bombastic, dramatic and lyrical piece of art, where vocalists need to produce strong, classical timbres, but also keep it intimate at the same time. And boy, the sound this company creates on this Sunday in Koninklijk Theater Carré... they blow you away. It's an honor to listen to the gorgeous score live, of course written by the great Claude-Michel Schönberg, performed by the outstanding cast and orchestra. All of this in the presence of producer extraordinaire sir Cameron Mackintosh himself, who attended the premiere, I might add.

As for the wonderful cast. Everyone brings their A game and vocally it is very (!) good. A masterclass in musical theatre, it is no wonder that starring in Les Mis is a much desired position to be in.

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré

Milan van Waardenburg is a modest and elegant Jean Valjean. His stage presence is ever so pleasant and vocally, his deep timbre makes him a contemporary and refreshing Valjean.

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré

Channah Hewitt gives us soul piercing performance as Fantine. Mark Roy Luykx as student leader Enjolras is a powerhouse with a beautiful timbre.

Freek Bartels as Javert is wonderful. Not surprisingly vocally he smashes it out the park, but his strength lies in humanizing the ever troubled Javert, where you almost feel sorry for the man.


Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré Les Misérables is a classic for a reason, full of depth and duality in the characters. For instance, Javert would seem like a classic antagonist, the clear nemesis of Jean Valjean. However true yes, you could also argue he's the legacy of his upbringing. Wildly misunderstood through his very black-white world view, making him a more tragic figure who doesn't know any better and not so much the 'bad guy'. The actual antagonists of Les Mis are the Thenardiers, who are egotistical, blatantly stealing or profiting of other people's misery which is interesting as they are the comic relief at the same time.

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré

About the new staging...

In short. Does it work? Yes. A small comparison side by side, compared to the original staging.

Originally, Les Mis had a revolving stage, with as crowning glory: the barricades. The barricades are as much part of Les Mis as the thorn is to a rose. Essential, maybe painful from producer's perspective (understandably without it, this makes touring easier and will for sure be a matter of budget) but nevertheless unmissable.

The empty stage, the revolving barricades, with the corpse of student leader Enjolras hanging upside down after tragically died during the riots, with the French flag hanging there, is the most powerful, dramatic and important scene. It shows the emptiness, the suffering, the futility and randomness of violence, which after that, is being emphasized by Marius in his solo: Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.

It is not only incredibly strong in its' bareness, it is the greatest soul-piercing theatrical beauty all at the same time. Additionally, it's a much needed breather for the audience after the attacks.

That being said, enter the new staging. Without spilling the beans, it works and works well. They call it the new Les Mis, the contemporary Les Mis. I would call it, the old and improved Les Mis. It has captured all the glory of the original production and made it better. But... the only moment I would argue was better in the original staging from a dramatic view, is the death of Enjolras as described above. In the new staging *spoiler alert* his corpse lies in wooden cart, which is slightly underwhelming.

But, you can only go in such detail when a show is almost perfection to begin with.

Review: LES MISERABLES is Home at Last at Koninklijk Theater Carré

And it is. The set looks great, every wig, costume and makeup look is perfected, everything is as it ought to be.

Les Misérables is back, and rightfully premiering in Koninklijk Theater Carré, where history was made in 1991, with the first Dutch version. It was brought home.




Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis Photo
Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
What did our critic think of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis?
Feature: DELAMAR EN HET HOLLAND FESTIVAL PRESENTEREN LONDENSE THEATERHIT WUTHERING HEIGHTS Photo
Feature: DELAMAR EN HET HOLLAND FESTIVAL PRESENTEREN LONDENSE THEATERHIT WUTHERING HEIGHTS at DeLaMar
Op 11 juni 2023 vindt in het Holland Festival de Nederlandse première plaats van de Britse 5-sterren muziektheatervoorstelling Wuthering Heights in DeLaMar in Amsterdam. Een van Londens invloedrijkste regisseurs, Emma Rice, bewerkte het literaire meesterwerk van Emily Brontë tot een vurige theatrale ervaring, met livemuziek, humor, poppenspel en dans. Wuthering Heights werd lovend ontvangen in Londen en toert op dit moment door de Verenigde Staten.
Feature: PRODUCENTEN HANS CORNELISSEN EN RUUD DE GRAAF VERRASSEN CAST LES MISERABLES MET D Photo
Feature: PRODUCENTEN HANS CORNELISSEN EN RUUD DE GRAAF VERRASSEN CAST LES MISERABLES MET DIAMANTEN TICKET AWA at Koninklijk Theater Carré In Amsterdam
Creatief producent Hans Cornelissen laat mede namens zijn compagnons Ruud de Graaf en Erwin van Lambaart weten blij verrast te zijn. ‘Met nog een week tot de première is het ongelooflijk dat het publiek nu al in zulke grote getale Les Miserables blijkt te willen zien. Daarnaast vinden we het geweldig dat de branchevereniging VVTP (Vereniging voor Vrije Theater Producenten) deze aan kaartverkoop gerelateerde awards in het leven heeft geroepen. Net als in de platen- en de filmindustrie heeft de theaterwereld nu dus ook haar eigen awards. En dat de cast van Les Misérables de eerste heeft mogen ontvangen, is een grote eer.’ 
Diego González-Clark Speciale Gast In Nieuwe K3-show Vleugels Photo
Diego González-Clark Speciale Gast In Nieuwe K3-show Vleugels
In de nieuwe K3 theatershow Vleugels krijgen Hanne, Marthe en Julia een bijzondere gast. Diego González-Clark, die in de televisiedatingshow Prince Charming op zoek ging naar de liefde, verrast de zangeressen met zijn komst. 

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. 

From her home ... (read more about this author)


Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams TheaterhuisReview: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
March 4, 2023

What did our critic think of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis?
Feature: PRODUCENTEN HANS CORNELISSEN EN RUUD DE GRAAF VERRASSEN CAST LES MISERABLES MET DIAMANTEN TICKET AWA at Koninklijk Theater Carré In AmsterdamFeature: PRODUCENTEN HANS CORNELISSEN EN RUUD DE GRAAF VERRASSEN CAST LES MISERABLES MET DIAMANTEN TICKET AWA at Koninklijk Theater Carré In Amsterdam
February 28, 2023

Creatief producent Hans Cornelissen laat mede namens zijn compagnons Ruud de Graaf en Erwin van Lambaart weten blij verrast te zijn. ‘Met nog een week tot de première is het ongelooflijk dat het publiek nu al in zulke grote getale Les Miserables blijkt te willen zien. Daarnaast vinden we het geweldig dat de branchevereniging VVTP (Vereniging voor Vrije Theater Producenten) deze aan kaartverkoop gerelateerde awards in het leven heeft geroepen. Net als in de platen- en de filmindustrie heeft de theaterwereld nu dus ook haar eigen awards. En dat de cast van Les Misérables de eerste heeft mogen ontvangen, is een grote eer.’ 
Feature: DELAMAR EN HET HOLLAND FESTIVAL PRESENTEREN LONDENSE THEATERHIT WUTHERING HEIGHTS at DeLaMarFeature: DELAMAR EN HET HOLLAND FESTIVAL PRESENTEREN LONDENSE THEATERHIT WUTHERING HEIGHTS at DeLaMar
February 28, 2023

Op 11 juni 2023 vindt in het Holland Festival de Nederlandse première plaats van de Britse 5-sterren muziektheatervoorstelling Wuthering Heights in DeLaMar in Amsterdam. Een van Londens invloedrijkste regisseurs, Emma Rice, bewerkte het literaire meesterwerk van Emily Brontë tot een vurige theatrale ervaring, met livemuziek, humor, poppenspel en dans. Wuthering Heights werd lovend ontvangen in Londen en toert op dit moment door de Verenigde Staten.
Review: NUREYEV, AN ENTICING AND WONDERFUL INTRODUCTION TO BALLET ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar TheaterReview: NUREYEV, AN ENTICING AND WONDERFUL INTRODUCTION TO BALLET ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater
February 22, 2023

What did our critic think of NUREYEV, AN ENTICING AND WONDERFUL INTRODUCTION TO BALLET ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater?
Feature: SPEKTAKEL-MUSICAL 40-45 VANAF 2024 EXCLUSIEF IN BARNEVELD TE ZIEN at Midden Nederland Hallen!Feature: SPEKTAKEL-MUSICAL 40-45 VANAF 2024 EXCLUSIEF IN BARNEVELD TE ZIEN at Midden Nederland Hallen!
February 17, 2023

Studio 100 heeft vandaag bekendgemaakt dat de spektakel-musical 40-45 vanaf september 2024 in Nederland te zien zal zijn. Het was Joop van den Ende die producent Gert Verhulst overtuigde om deze unieke voorstelling ook in ons land te spelen. Studio 100 is ervan overtuigd dat het verhaal van deze donkere periode absoluut verteld moet blijven worden en brengt daarom een aangepaste versie die zich in Rotterdam afspeelt. 40-45 belooft een spectaculaire voorstelling te worden over vriendschap in tijden van oorlog en over wat polarisatie teweeg kan brengen tussen mensen. Het vernieuwende technische concept met rijdende tribunes zorgt ervoor dat de toeschouwers het verhaal op een intense manier zullen beleven. De voorstelling zal exclusief te zien zijn in de Midden Nederland Hallen in Barneveld, het verhaal van de voorstelling speelt zich af in Rotterdam.
share