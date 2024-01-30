Review: KRAAIJ & KROON 'PAPADAG BESTAAT NIET' - A NEW COMEDYSHOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Schouwburg Amstelveen

Kraaij & Kroon. Johnny Kraaijkamp and Soy Kroon.

The comedic duo you didn’t know you needed. They’re witty, sharp and surprisingly endearing. Joep Onderdelinden (director of the show) together with Roel Bloemen wrote the script. We start with a classic show number, in sparkling outfits and with a revue vibe.

It’s amusement from the olden days, but yet nothing like that at all. A well-balanced mix of comedy, jokes, songs and sketches. Therefore the show’s title (or byline) doesn’t really fit the bill. “Papadag bestaat niet” gives more of a classic play vibe (even though Kraaij could do Shakespeare nevertheless - inside joke), as if it’s only about the father/son bond, and it’s not at all. So don’t let the title fool you, you’re in for an entertaining ride.

Johnny and Soy together are an unexpected duo, and therefore all the more surprising. Imagine a night of laughter, tears, unexpected acts. The rapid tempo between the scenes make it that you never have time to recover, which is brilliant. Kraaij & Kroon keep you on edge by surprising you with an act or song from the other end of the spectrum.

The sketches alternate each other quickly, with works refreshing. From a cute and heartwrenching father with dementia scene with his worried son, to a medley of cremation songs. From a wannabe Hans Klok act (which might worked better if it was a little cleaner, what is Hans Klok if not a perfectionist – even as a tribute to the man) to a joke slowly deteriorating by looking at it through the woke lens. From a flawless Flemish (Antwerp) accent, to Amsterdam’s local dialect.

Absolute highlight is the beautifully written song, Langzaam Haasten, written by Soy himself together with Diederick Ensink. A tearjerker, about the heartwrenching passing of time.

The emotional scenes and memoires from both Kraaij as Kroon work magic. Their honesty and comedic talent makes this a show which looks back to the past, while in full embracement of the future. You can only wish for one thing, that this duo is not a one-timer.

Photo credits: Annemieke van der Togt